You work hard, put in the hours, stay sane and manage to get things done – or so you thought. After all of this effort, you’re still not feeling successful, but why?

The dictionary defines ‘success’ in a number of ways, one being: ‘the favourable or prosperous termination of attempts or endeavours; the accomplishment of one’s goals’. Just as there are numerous definitions for success, measuring success is also subjective. From submitting work before a deadline, to beating your PB in the gym or getting a promotion at work, success comes in many shapes and sizes.

At times you may feel like your being sucked into a whirlwind of doubt and making decisions you eventually come to regret, however, this is all a part of growing and it’s highly unlikely that you’ll meet someone who will tell you they are yet to make any mistakes – and if you do, they’re lying.

Here are some thoughts you should think about ditching in order to feel a little more successful and fulfilled in the work you’re carrying out.

Thinking you’re not good enough

Do you think entrepreneurs like Richard Branson and Mark Zuckerberg got to where they are with a mindset of thinking they weren’t able to achieve what they have? A positive mind makes all the difference. If you feel you can do something, your determination is going to drive you to achieving it.

If the pressure of reaching a goal is letting self-doubt creep in, create smaller goals to reach on the way to the overall result. Doing this will give you a more consistent, optimistic outlook on what you want to achieve and will help you believe that you can achieve them.

No matter what background you come from, what circumstance you’re in and what people think of you, with some hard work you are entitled to achieve success in your own way.

Start thinking that you are good enough and you will achieve success and you’ll soon notice the difference in how you feel.

Thinking things will eventually come for you

The harsh reality is, nothing worth having comes easy. If you want something, you’ve got to go and get it and if you think a laid back attitude is going to get you anywhere, you are very much mistaken.

Success isn’t served on a platter, and whilst there may be the odd exception, those that have made it have worked hard for their success.

Complaining that you’re not where you want to be or doing what you want to do, isn’t going to get you there, so quit the complaining and get working.

Thinking about giving up

Giving up is probably the most common thought, but arguably the worst. You could be on the verge of success but that little bit of pressure has stopped you from reaching it.

We all have different stress thresholds, and things that trigger negative thoughts or the desire to throw in the towel. But don’t be too quick to reach for that imaginary towel…

Giving up won’t only stop you from achieving success in your current project, but will likely cause doubt in reaching success in your forthcoming ones. With a positive push through the pressure you may be facing, you are bound to come out the other side a lot happier.

Bringing others down will make you more superior

Although it’s easy to compare yourself to others – wishing you had their opportunities and admiring what they have achieved, there is nothing worse than trying to bring these people down in order to make yourself feel better.

A little something called karma may unwelcomingly come your way if you are inclined to negatively comment on others’ success.

Encouraging and praising others’ success is the best way to achieve it yourself. You never know what opportunities may be around the corner, so don’t let the success of others around you be a threat.

Instead of commenting maliciously about these people, learn from them. Recognise the way they work and operate and maybe implement this into your own work, it may help you achieve the desired success you hope to achieve.

Pushing your to-do list aside

You’ve accumulated quite a hefty to-do list which is gaining additions each day… but it’s getting the brush off. These jobs are becoming more lengthy but you’re just sat there waiting for the right time to complete them.

Life is just too short – get things done and live everyday like its your last.

What’s the point in creating a to-do list if you’re not going to complete the tasks within it? Chances are, you’ll feel a lot better for every task you cross off, and the feeling of being productive is going to strengthen your determination in being productive in other tasks too.

These thoughts are so common, even in successful people. Abolishing these thoughts are going to get you to success a lot quicker than you may think.