With FireDL you can download images, zips, documents or any file quickly and easily to your device. Simply enter the URL of the file you want and press download to start the process. All files are saved o your Download folder, which in turn acts as an FTP Server so you can access your files over your own network using any FTP client.

View, create and edit complex office documents all from a familiar desktop-style interface, with full compatibility across Microsoft formats. The app integrates with File Commander for advanced synchronisation and quick and easy access to both local and remote files. The app also allows you to share via cloud services like Box, DropBox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive and SugarSync, as well as over email, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct.

A popular c hoice on Amazon Appstore for high quality sound and video conferencing. From any Android device you can easily invite phone, email or company contacts, and join as an interactive participant or view-only webinar attendee.

The easy-to-use expense and budget tool. This intuitive, stable and feature-rich app helps you with your expenditures and budgets while being completely free. You can log recurring expenses with multiple accounts, store pictures of receipts, track tax and more.

You can also set the app to give you payment alerts, schedule payments and set up daily, weekly and monthly reports.

A quick and simple notepad editing experience for when you’re writing notes, memos, emails, messages, shopping and to do lists. You can organise your notes by colour for an added dynamic, create a calendar to set up reminders, and create a widget to sit on your phone’s homescreen for quick access to the app.

With a 4.5 star rating with nearly 250 reviews, simplicity has been key to its success.