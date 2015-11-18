Any new startup or business needs to be run at a proper pace (not too slow or too fast), be efficient with energy and time, in a manner which will dictate success. On the other hand, you cannot be around all the time to perform all the duties yourself. Here are some helpful tips for running your business smoothly.

Offer Only What You Can Provide

No matter if you are multitalented and capable of performing various tasks, do not let your service get too cloudy. Have a clear set goal, and do not stray away from your original business idea by trying to spread over to other related market niches. People need to understand what you do, and know that when you do it – it is going to be done right (not half done, or not done properly). As a business owner, you should certainly strive towards diversification, but do not overextend yourself, for it can backfire on you.

Always Under-Promise

But if you manage to over-deliver, it will make your customers happy. Try not to over-promise when somebody asks for your help, because you should complete every job in a proper way, and you risk doing the opposite by rushing to manage to complete everything in time. On the other hand, if you under-promise from the beginning, and yet manage to do more work, your customers would be pleased with your services. Always make sure you have enough time to complete the work. Surpassing deadlines is something that will most probably piss off a customer. Their own business flow depends on your work, so when you are long past-due, so are they for their customers.

Outsourcing

Outsourcing is the practice of having certain tasks or jobs done by people outside of your company, and over the past decade outsourcing has become a major trend. The job can be done by another company or an independent contractor. For example, instead of hiring a full-time bookkeeper, you can find a good independent accountant and outsource the job to him. If there are customers with past-due payments, and you need to collect those debts, then hire a company specialized in debt recovery that will do the job for you. This will cost you some money, but will also free up your time so you can be more devoted to other important projects. If there is something that you do not know how to do, or you do but do not have enough time – do not be scared to seek help and outsource the work.

Software Apps

Do not be scared to rely on technology when it comes to boosting productivity, for better productivity is what everybody strives to achieve. You want to get the job finished the right way, and as quickly as possible. When you are more productive, you manage to get more jobs done, thus get paid more. There are various accounting programs, networking apps, fast online payment systems, and useful project management software. This software is easy master and use, and will make a lot of your tasks easier.

Services For Organisation Improvement

Being well organised means staying in control of your business. When you are too busy, with a lot of things on your mind, there are services that can help you with keeping abreast with what is going on. Services like Dropbox or Google Documents platform allow you to keep and share important files and updates with your employees and clients. Sync your phone and computer with a calendar app, such as Google Calendar, and a backup service like Carbonite, for protecting your important files and documents.