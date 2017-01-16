From the brainstorming sessions to testing and finally selling, the business world is a rewarding if tough place to live. Bringing investors into the fold beings many benefits other than the financial boost, but keeping these people happy and engaged is another task completely.



Business reports are boring, I know, in fact I own a business dedicated to dealing with them so I’m well aware of how mind numbing they can be for business owners already being overrun with work. Getting a monthly update collated and ready to send over can take time depending on how organised you are throughout the month.

After selling my first company in 2013 I spent time investing in SMEs and discovered first-hand the issues some business owners had in creating a timely, detailed yet concise monthly investor report that included all the important checkmarks. It seemed to me that many people had left the report until the very last day of the month before throwing something together with whatever financial information they had on the top of their head at the time.

At the core of it, reports need to be one thing only, honest. This is all we as investors ask for, an open and transparent relationship that can work both ways. My business mentor Lord Young once said to me, “I don’t mind being the last to hear good news but I always want to be the first to hear the bad.”

I founded Supdate in an effort to help those just starting up get to grips with their reporting structures. The online service is an inclusive service in which business owners can input or upload their data and write their report through the website, after it’s sent to the investors they can then open it and leave comments or questions directly on the report. From the business owner end they can see when the investor has the report open and are alerted to any comments left behind.

A nightmare scenario for any just starting a business with the financial backing of an investor is to suddenly lose that support as a result of a lack of communication. By accepting an outside party’s help you are in return giving them a slice of the action and with it are taking on the responsibility of keeping them engaged with you and your business itself.

Yes, they’re dull but business reports are essential in maintaining an open, productive relationship with the investors in your business. If we aren’t kept up to speed with what’s happening in your business how are we supposed to help you when things get tough?

Duane Jackson, Founder of Supdate.