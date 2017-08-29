Getting to know you: Peter Ruffley, Chairman, Zizo

We talk to Peter Ruffley, Chairman and Chief Product Evangelist at Zizo about what motivates him and what advice he would give to someone just starting out.

What do you currently do?

I am Chairman and Chief Product Evangelist at Zizo. As part of my job, I spread the message about the benefits of data analytics technology, how it applies to many different business situations and the insight opportunities it can bring businesses of any size. I believe that the first step for any organisation wanting to digitally transform their business – improving their bottom line and what they’re doing from a customer perspective – is to become Data Driven, Business Led and Customer Focused.

What was the inspiration behind your business?

We wanted to prove how any owner of business data can take advantage of new IT developments. This led us into developing own technology – Zizo, which has involved into a cloud analytics and digital transformation platform and has the IT capability of larger analytics providers but is accessible to smaller organisations too.

What defines your way of doing business?

We look to provide technology at a cost-effective price point that all businesses can afford. We also want to offer a solution that is easy to deploy and ensures businesses achieve fast results and a quick return on their investment. The reality is that when businesses are able to access their data in a timely fashion and at a price point that makes sense, then they have the ability to really change the way that they are able to do business and the way they are able to make their business work against the competition.

Who do you admire?

I’m a big rugby fan and enjoy watching the Red Lions. For me, Owen Farrell is someone who can keep their head whilst others around them may let it go and this is the mindset that I’ve adopted as an owner of a fast-growing business and one that is in an ever-evolving industry.

Elon Musk is another inspiration for me as he has taken his passion for technology and followed it through to substantial business success. I echo his hunger and desire to promote the power of technology and the transformational benefits it can offer organisations wanting to better understand their business in order to make better critical decisions both now and in the future.

Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently?

Over the past few years, we’ve really been taking advantage of nurturing some key partnerships with industry and sector experts. However, on hindsight, I would have tried to develop these types of partnerships much more quickly and earlier on in our journey. Whilst we have built a lot of success on our own accord, I didn’t fully appreciate how much partnerships can bolster a business and this is one piece of advice I’d give to any new business that has the high aspirations I set for Zizo when I first formed the business.

What advice would you give someone just starting out?

Hit the ground running and give it your all but be prepared, ready and willing to fail. Don’t continue to try and flog a dead horse and accept that some innovations just won’t work in practice. Make the decision to drop business models or product solutions faster and move on. The IT industry that we are in continues to change at a rapid rate and much quicker now than when Zizo first started. To survive, your business needs to be agile and be able to respond to new developments, technology and your competition in record time.