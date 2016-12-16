What do you currently do?

I’m co-founder and Managing Director at Rosa’s Thai Cafe, a growing collective of Thai restaurants based in London. I look after the big picture and expansion plans, with a focus on securing new sites.

What was the inspiration behind your business?

Having not been very good at working for other people (having been fired from a number of jobs) I’m trying to create a business that’s totally different from anywhere I’ve worked previously.The aim is to create something different & meaningful.

Who do you admire?

Bill Gates – he’s obviously been hugely successful, but now he’s using his business brain to pass on his knowledge and wealth to where its most needed.

Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently?

Honestly, no. If I’d never made any mistakes, then I wouldn’t have learned how to do things differently now.

What defines your way of doing business?

At Rosa’s, we have an expression: ‘Structure will set you free’. It’s all about having structure & scalability so that people’s working lives don’t get harder as the business grows bigger.

What advice would you give to someone starting out?

Start small and test your business model out thoroughly. Then tweak it and tweak it again. Eventually you’ll get it right, and then you can scale it accordingly.