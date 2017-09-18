Getting to know you: Dominik Birgelen, CEO & co-founder of oneclick AG

We talk to Dominik Birgelen, CEO & co-founder of oneclick AG, about his inspirations in business, and find out what advice he would give to someone just starting out.

What do you currently do?

I’m currently the CEO and co-founder of oneclick AG, a provider of a platform for automated and secure provision of digital workspaces. I hold various roles within the company which mainly include overseeing sales, marketing and international business development.



What was the inspiration behind your business?

We were inspired by oneclick’s co-founder’s previous challenges from their professional careers, such as how centrally hosted application can be made accessible for distributed locations and mobile staff in an easy, secure and cost efficient way.



What defines your way of doing business?

I think it is important to be honest and to always be on time. It’s also very important to create and maintain trust within the workplace, you must be reliable for your colleagues to believe in you and and rely on what you are saying. A good leader must also have vision and enthusiasm and ensure they are inclusive in bringing people with them on their journey.

Who do you admire?

I have great respect for entrepreneurial performance. I admire Mark Zuckerberg as I think that the development of Facebook is one of the most outstanding entrepreneurial performances of our time.

Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently?

In general I wish previously spent more time with my family. In terms of business I have gathered a lot of learnings along the way, which help for streamlining future tasks and projects. For example, developing our application delivery and streaming platform was accompanied by a lot of trial and error until everything worked perfectly. Of course it is easy to judge retrospectively but being in each situation at the time, I probably would have ended up at the same point as we constantly tried to take the decisions as thoroughly as possible in our team.

What advice would you give to someone starting out?

It is important to be committed. If you don’t have a vision when you’re starting out, you must have commitment in order to do well.

You need to like what you are doing. I believe that if you don’t like what you’re doing, then you won’t be able to deliver good results.

I would also say that the early bird gets the worm. It is important to get in early and do more than everyone else to make sure that you stand out.