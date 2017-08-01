Getting to know you: Oliver Dlouhy, Founder & CEO, Kiwi.com

What do you currently do?

I am the Founder and CEO of Kiwi.com, an innovative and fast growing online global travel agent.

What was the inspiration behind the business?

I was travelling to Portugal with my girlfriend five years ago and i couldn’t find one online site that would enable me to complete my journey with a couple of different airlines, and provide me with boarding passes in one transaction. Due to complex and legacy agreements with airlines there is no smooth way to combine all into one self curated itinerary, so with some smart algorithmic technology we came up with the solution to make this possible – I call it ‘virtual interlining’.