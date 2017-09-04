Online cleaning services Octopus seeks investment for UK expansion

Service Octopus, the UK’s first price comparison and online booking platform for professional cleaning services, has launched an equity crowdfunding round on Crowdcube to fast track its ambitious growth plans.

The platform enables customers to source quotes and reviews from a range of companies and then book the one they want in just a few clicks. This way they can save both time and money by being able to find the best offer without the need for extensive Google searching or having to ring around multiple providers.

The cleaning companies who partner with Service Octopus benefit from their team’s online marketing expertise, giving them access to a wider audience, and the ability to offer their customers the convenient online booking experience that they have now come to expect. Service Octopus is already working with more than a dozen cleaning partners in the Greater London area, generating over £50,000 in sales since operations began in April this year.

The Service Octopus team are hoping to build on this early success by crowdfunding an initial £125,000 in exchange for 10% equity. More than a third of this total has already been pledged thanks to strong early interest in the campaign. The additional investment will be used fund the company’s expansion across the UK and to broaden its offer into complementary service areas such as house removals and handyman services.

Co-founders Roberto Garritano (CEO) and Filip Mijatov (Operations Director) gained more than six years of combined experience running their own professional cleaning businesses in London before they spotted an opportunity to further disrupt the market and launched Service Octopus earlier this year.

“Technology has helped to transform so many industries, and that’s what we’re bringing to the multi-billion pound UK domestic services market,” Service Octopus’ CEO Roberto Garritano concludes. “Today’s consumer expects to be able to book online wherever and whenever they wish and Service Octopus is a hassle free way for them to do just that. We’re really excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Service Octopus’ Crowdcube page is live until 28th September – https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/serviceoctopus-com-limited/pitches/lGyXYb#