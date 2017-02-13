Founded in 2013, Bloom & Wild has redefined the flower delivery experience and is fast developing into the UK’s leading alternative to traditional online flower companies.

The company’s key objective is to make sending fresh, design-led flowers as simple as sending a text message and receiving them as effortless as receiving a letter. This is achieved by constantly developing and improving the innovative technology behind the company’s website and mobile apps, as well as through its award-winning packaging, which enables a bouquet of fresh flowers to be delivered through a standard UK letterbox.

The additional funds will be used to further enhance the customer experience, develop new products, expand Bloom & Wild’s fast-growing corporate gifting business, and expand Bloom & Wild internationally. Headquartered in London, the company currently delivers tens of thousands of bouquets a month to the UK and, as of 2016, Ireland; with plans in motion to develop the business further into Europe in 2017.

Christian Teichmann, Managing Director Burda Principal Investments commented: “Bloom & Wild has shown an impressive growth rate of 35 per cent per month within the last years. The team is using innovative technology, design and operating models to redefine the flower business and customer experience. We see great potential for further growth both in and outside the UK. Bloom & Wild fits perfectly to our portfolio of consumer brands and our increasingly strong presence in the UK. We are excited to become a partner of Bloom & Wild and its strong management team.”

Aron Gelbard, Co-founder & CEO Bloom & Wild commented: “People’s most exciting moments come straight to their mobile via WhatsApp or other messaging services – we’re enabling them to order flowers and gifts from the palm of their hand with better product, designs and payments. Our mission is to make sending and receiving flowers a joy, using technology to turn emotions into an action in the simplest and most beautiful way possible. This attention to detail sits as a core value to our ambition to be Europe’s most loved flower brand.”

Camilla Dolan, Director at MMC Ventures commented: “Aron and his team’s commitment to delighting customers through the power of flower continues to amaze and impress us and is reflected in the business’s growth to date – it is exactly this kind of focus and ambition we seek to support at MMC Ventures. We welcome Burda Principal Investments as a co-investor and are confident that this additional funding will allow Bloom & Wild to further develop its market-leading position using technology to bring joy to its customers”