“This new innovation centre will provide an opportunity to be part of a lasting and growing ecosystem which has found success in many areas of innovation and which Humaniq will be able to contribute to and learn from as we grow” said Alex Fork, founder of Humaniq.

Cambridge is home to several innovation clusters, universities, leading academic research, and entrepreneurial institutes that provide the right environment and ecosystem for the AI and Blockchain Lab. Within this initiative there will be regular hackathons and conferences to attract the best talent and solutions with a focus on solving critical global challenges.

“Humaniq’s Cambridge office will act as a beacon in the continuous support of finding new and innovative solutions and bringing together academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, government, and industry to solve real-world problems globally using exponential and emerging technologies through an ever progressive social security environment and sustainable cooperative ecosystem for the betterment of humanity” said Hazem Danny Al-Nakib, Chief Innovation Officer & Executive Advisor of Humaniq, and partner at Deep Knowledge Ventures.

This innovation centre will enable Humaniq to work with leading academics and organisations. It will be the basis for efficient interaction with a global scientific network. It is part of Humaniq’s broader strategy to collaborate with universities, research institutes, private and public organisations to grow its Scientific and Academic Advisory Board.