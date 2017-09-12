7 ways you can empower your employees and improve morale

Some employers fear giving their staff a voice – hoping instead they’ll avoid any issues and grievances by burying their heads in the sand, or worse, allowing a culture of fear to take hold where staff are anxious about speaking up.

To ensure your team is operating at its highest efficiency, it’s time to start taking employee engagement seriously, so Mike Edwards, Head of People at Love Energy Savings, has put together 7 tips on how to empower your employees and improve morale, he says:

“To attract and retain the best employees, it’s really critical your business considers the unique needs and motivations for employees and treats each member of staff as an individual. For some it might be as straightforward as salary compensation, but for others it might mean working at a fun company with regular team nights-out, or managers who really care about their wellbeing.”

Provide ongoing training

After surveying more than 1,400 people, Love Energy Savings found that almost half didn’t think their employer was offering them enough learning and development opportunities.

Most employees want to feel that they’re learning and progressing and that they’re developing their knowledge and skills. Giving your employees their own budget to spend on training courses, conferences, qualifications and even books related to their industry is a great way to boost morale and put them in the driving seat of their own development.

Make benefits personal

Find out what staff benefits your team members actually want, not what you think they want. Not everyone enjoys the same things.

For some a great staff night-out with free drinks is their idea of a fab perk. Others might appreciate a birthday voucher towards something they’re saving for, while for others flexible working hours are key so they can have more time with their family.

Putting the decision power in their hands means they’ll appreciate the benefit much more than a one size fits all scheme.

Set targets collaboratively

Everyone wants to feel they have a purpose in their role. It’s easy to set targets for jobs in finance, retail or sales, but most employees in other areas would benefit from a target to aim towards too.

Targets might be based on time (e.g. how many calls can you answer in a day), brand perception (e.g. what percentage of customers left with a positive experience), or something niche to your industry.

But instead of just plucking a number out of thin air and hoping your employees jump onboard, you should work with your team to help them set their own targets. This will encourage accountability and give them a way for them to measure and track their own progress.

Get to know your team

Getting to know your team members shows you respect them as human beings and will help them feel less like they’re just a cog in the machine.

Find out what’s important to them, what they care about, the names of their children, their birthdays, their football teams.

You don’t have to become best mates overnight, but taking a genuine interest in your team really shows you care for their welfare and not just how much money they can make for you.

Encourage activities outside work

All work and no play will make your workplace dull and boring.

It’s great to have a driven and dedicated team, but when your colleagues become workaholics it’s easy for them to get lost down the rabbit hole of anxiety, burnout and even depression. In the long run this certainly isn’t good for them, you or your business.

Encourage your team to take part in activities outside of work. You could set a group challenge such as an obstacle run or a bike ride to raise money for charity.

Give and receive feedback

A structured programme of employee reviews and appraisals gives staff a framework in which they can grow, learn and ultimately perform their job to a higher standard.

But to take it one step further, allow your employees to give feedback to you as well – whether in the form of a sounding board, a suggestions box or even within the formal setting of their appraisal.

Showing you accept feedback sends a strong message. It will gain you the respect of your colleagues and create a more open and honest work environment where feedback is acted upon from both sides.

Celebrate achievements

It’s so important to celebrate achievements to show hard work is recognised and keep morale high.

Give the power to your employees by letting them choose who deserves to be employee of the month and make the prize something to really write home about.