Analysing the period between April 2015 and March 2016, the Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) from online operators was £4.5 billion.

That figure puts it more than £1 billion ahead of the National Lottery (£3.4 billion) and high-street betting shops (£3.3 billion). Part of the reason for the surge in iGaming revenue is online poker. Since the industry experienced a boom in the early noughties, poker has become a global game played by millions of enthusiasts and the UK is no different.

Online Poker on the Up

As outlined in the report, £98.7 million of the revenue generated by “remote” casinos came from poker. Although the number of players anteing up in the UK isn’t noted by the UKGC, estimates by Poker Players Research suggest that 3.2% of all adults in the UK play online for real money.

Helping the fuel the growth of online poker in recent years is 888poker. An industry leader, the operator recently won a Global Gaming Award for its contributions to iGaming. Over the last two years, the company has shifted its focus away from “hardcore” poker and more towards entertainment and casual players.

Thanks to innovations such as webcam poker, social media portals and high-octane games like SNAP, 888poker has attracted a much more mainstream audience over the last few years. The result of having a broader appeal has not only been a movement to second in the online poker traffic rankings, but a G2E award.

One of the most fiercely contest gaming honours in the industry, the G2E Global Gaming Award for Best Digital Operator of the Year saw candidates from across the industry compete for recognition. Covering everything from poker and casino games to fantasy sports, the award is seen as a major accomplishment for any operator.

Industry Rewards Innovation and Entertainment

In 2016, 888poker impressed the panel of 60 judges to scoop the award. According to Gambling Insider‘s editor Alex Hammond, 888poker’s ability to challenge the dominance of the industry leader and “jolt” the industry back into the mainstream’s consciousness through new innovations is what made the difference.

The G2E award will now sit alongside 888poker’s clutch of EGR awards, which include Socially Responsible Operator of the Year and Best Poker Operator three years running. However, beyond the joy of receiving another award, 888poker’s contribution to the industry serves as a testament to the growing popularity of online gaming.

With industry operators now focusing on novice players through innovations based on entertainment rather than serious poker skills, the game is now more appealing to the masses. The upshot of this shift has been greater revenue for operators and the industry as a whole. If we rewind to the early days of online gaming, few would have thought that it had enough appeal to overtake the National Lottery in terms of popularity.

However, the recent figures show that this is now a reality and it’s thanks, in part, to operators offering more games to more people.