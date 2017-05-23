To show up every day being the best version of yourself is a journey of ongoing improvement – marginal gains which you achieve every day. Asking the questions; what have I learnt new today? Or more specifically What have I learnt new today which is going to help me to be even better tomorrow than I was today? is a great starting point in maintaining relevance. This ensures you can be the best version of yourself, setting yourself up to realize your personal and professional goals every day.

Life is about you being your own performance coach and taking personal ownership for your own learning as the architect of your own destiny. It’s not your employer, line manager or leader’s sole responsibility to give you your learning. High achievers create their own learning plan to keep themselves sharp and relevant every day. They are constantly honing their own winning mindset, developing the skill set to excel and building and finding the toolset to systemize what they do and how they do it.

Here are 10 things you can learn at work this week:

What your co-workers do

At work, we tend to operate in silos. A silo could be you on your own or you and your immediate team or you and your department. Look up and beyond those silos and learn what others are doing, their role, their value, the difference they make. This could be as simple as a conversation by the vending machine or an organized Lunch & Learn with different departments sharing insights of what they do, how they do it & why they do it.

What your leaders do

You may think you know what your leaders do all day but do you actually know? Ask to shadow a leader for the day so you get first-hand experience of their typical day and can share this insight with others. You may be surprised as to the breadth and depth of their day.

What your customers’ experience when doing business with you

Step into your customer’s shoes and be on the receiving end of the customer experience you and your company gives to its customers. Depending on what type of business you’re in, a great exercise is to complete a mystery shopping exercise and playback the findings to your managers. I have no doubt you’ll share some great learns.

Daily new fact

When we arrive fresh faced at a new company we usually take onboard a ton of new learning and facts about the company we are now working for. But after this induction period, the daily grind takes over and we focus on doing the job. Set yourself a daily challenge to find one new work related fact that you didn’t know.

Areas for improvement

Everything we do can be improved. Everyday are you just going through the motions without actually thinking about how you do your job? Challenge yourself to identify any areas of improvement. If the opportunity arises, introduce a work based assignment based on making improvements to the business.

How to run a project

Most businesses run projects in addition to delivering business as usual. And usually, it is the employees who are at the helm of running these projects. If there is the opportunity to run a small project in your company, take it. Not only will this open up project management skills but also detailed insight into what the project is trying to deliver.

How to chair a meeting

Chairing a meeting is probably one of the most underrated skills there is, but let me tell you it is a skill. Being time-keeper and facilitator; controlling the flow of the meeting to allow discussions to take place & decisions to be reached without over-running, is not an easy task. Take the challenge and volunteer yourself to be meeting chair of your next team meeting.

Observe the capable

Sounds obvious but observe the high-achievers. Identify their key traits, ask them how they are successful, what do they do daily to keep themselves on top. Learn from them and mirror what they do.

Observe the incompetent

Observe those who aren’t as successful – why is that, what are they doing differently to the high-achievers. Learn from their mistakes and don’t make the same.

Get social

Most people spend between 30 – 50 hours per week with their work colleagues. Learn more about your co-workers personally; what’s their back story – build emotional connections. You may be surprised you have common interests beyond work.

Royston Guest is CEO of Pti-Worldwide and author of business growth book, Built to Grow. A proven time-tested formula full of practical strategies, tools and ideas into what it takes to build a truly high performing organization, which delivers accelerated, sustained, and profitable growth.

