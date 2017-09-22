3 hidden expenses of running a business

Have you always had an entrepreneurial spirit? Many individuals dream of becoming their own boss, but starting your own business might prove more challenging than you’d imagine.

Without a thorough understanding of all expenses involved, you shouldn’t be surprised to find yourself included in the list of entrepreneurs who have failed in their venture. Business expenses extend far beyond office space rental, equipment, and salaries. The following are three hidden costs you should plan for to boost your chances of building a successful business.

Legal Fees

Start-up legal expenses are often overlooked by aspiring entrepreneurs. If you’re not careful, you might end up paying thousands of dollars. There’s no question that legal professionals can help you navigate the complexities of the law, but there are cases in which you can do without them. Some simple tasks can be done without having to hire an attorney who charges by the hour.

Money-Saving Tip:

When preparing simple legal documents such as an employment contract, you do not have to hire a legal professional. You can prepare them by yourself with the help of a legal document template. Net Lawman has a library of legal documents which you can download. Their legal team can review the document before you sign it. This can save you a lot of money without worrying about breaking the law.

Permits and Licenses

Before starting any business, you need to obtain the appropriate permits and licenses. Don’t assume that these must only be secured once. You need to determine how often you need to renew them and how much it will cost you. In addition to permits and licenses, you may have to pay for annual membership fees if you decide to join industry and professional groups. While it’s tempting to join as many groups as you can be careful as the membership costs can pile up quickly.

Money-Saving Tip:

Many trade organizations and professional groups offer discounts to their members. It’s wise to join a group that enables you to save money on an item that proves most beneficial for your business. Decide whether you need discounts on supplies, loans, or insurance and then find the right organization accordingly.

Payment Delays

A lot of new business owners fail to consider what happens in case of payment delays. It’s possible for customers to forget to send the check or for banks to hold transactions. Holidays can also exacerbate payment delays. All of these things can hurt your bottom line, especially for small business owners who do not have deep pockets to cover costs until delayed payments arrive.

Money-Saving Tip:

Setting up payment terms with your customers can help ensure that your cash flow wouldn’t suffer. Don’t be afraid to hold them accountable. There’s no need to use net-30 if you don’t have enough cash flow to keep your business running. While this entails paying a small fee, it’s much better for your finances compared to dealing with bounced checks which bring down your credit rating.