4 tips to help you improve your website’s SEO

Being on page one of Google for your keywords is a sure way to boost business, improve click-through rate and save a fortune on advertising.

After all, if you can get traffic for free why pay for it? Unfortunately rising to the top of the search engines takes more than a smart website and the mistakes you’re making with SEO could be costing you affecting your position on Google. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do that will help you to rise up the ranks and gain more visibility.

Utilise your keywords

In order to get the most success with search engines, you need to speak their language. They don’t care how pretty your site is or how much blood, sweat, and tears went into creating it. Sad but true. However, they do care about the keywords you use on your web pages so make sure you use them properly. Weave them throughout the text in a natural way and use variations just to cover the entire basis. For example, if your website is about blinds then variations would be; window coverings, window dressings, roller blinds, plantation blinds, Venetian blinds etc. Use the main keywords a few times in subtitles as well as the main title to ensure a good balance but don’t overdo it as it will appear spammy.

Create helpful and shareable content

There is an old adage used by webmasters which sum up most successful websites, “content is king”. It’s important to keep this in the forefront of your mind before adding or removing the copy from your site. Web users surf the net in search of answers, information, products, and entertainment. They will leave a site very quickly if it doesn’t give them what they want. Pack your site with good content and they are likely to share your content and even return in search of more. If you are unsure of how to create this type of content then it is worth contacting an SEO company for help and advice. Having a good plan will save you time and keep you focused.

Use image descriptions

Images improve the experience for website visitors. They make your site look better, and they are great for SEO. Many users search for images alone so if yours have informative and succinct descriptions then you could obtain a lot more traffic. It is also another way for Google to figure out what your site is about so where possible including keywords. The search engine giant is using big data to work out how good your site is and images are one area that many people forget.

Interlink your web pages

User experience is important to search engines and one way they determine this is based on how easy it is to get around the site or the navigation. Use 3-4 internal links on each page, but make sure they are incorporated naturally within the body of the text. Don’t put lots of links in the footer or at the end of your content. Google will penalize you for this. It is also important that the anchor text is relevant. For example, if you are telling your visitors about a page on your site where they can find out more about engine maintenance then use either the phrase as the anchor or something like ‘find out more about engine maintenance’. Avoid using click here as anchor text and don’t try to trick Google or your users by using anchor text that is not relevant to the internal link.