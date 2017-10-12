5 Offline marketing methods that still work

With rapid development in technology and growing internet usage, it seems like businesses are completely shifting to online marketing.

In fact, you can hardly think of a brand that does not have social media presence. While online marketing is effective, you shouldn’t rely solely on it because you might end up missing out on a large portion of your target audience that does not use the internet regularly. Use these evergreen offline marketing methods to reach them:

1. Sponsoring a Local Event

Acting as a sponsor for an event in the community could be an effective way to boost your offline marketing efforts. And it’s also a great way to build your brand identity while making a positive impact in your community. It helps you build valuable connections through human interaction at the event and to build brand awareness on the local level. Work with a local charity to organise an event aimed at raising funds for a good cause. You can take the opportunity to give out branded products and samples as well as discount coupons. Not only will you be able to reach a massive audience, you can even get local press coverage, which is crucial for building a positive brand image.

2. Using Eye-Catching Posters

Humans are visual learners and we tend to be attracted by visuals more than we are by text. That’s exactly why posters still work so effectively in offline marketing. If you have a special event coming up at your store, try creating custom posters to advertise the event. You can then post them where your target audience is most likely to see them.

This could be anywhere from community centres to local pubs and restaurants. Before you print posters to use in your marketing efforts, make sure to carefully look over the design once again and see if it would appeal to the audience.

But most of all, make sure it’s clearly visible and there are no mistakes. You can then look for a cheap poster printing service that provides high-quality poster printing and a1 poster printing at a price you can afford.

3. Participating in Trade Shows

Trade shows are the perfect place to network and build visibility among a relevant audience, yet many people, especially those dealing principally online, tend to overlook them for some reason. These types of shows are often focused on a specific industry, so visitors to the show would likely be people who have an interest in the industry and are potential customers. This makes trade shows the perfect opportunity for you to attract them and pitch to them. You can also take the opportunity to study your competition and see what they’re doing better than you and tweak your strategy. Observe how they’re pitching to the audience and how well the audience is responding to their pitch. And then use your observation to improve your pitch so it better appeals to your target audience.

4. Publishing Press Releases at Local Publications

While you can find relevant local residents to target for your online advertising campaign, it’s important to remember that not everyone you want to target is on the internet. Many of them may not be regular internet users so you will be taking a huge risk if you’re solely relying on online display ads to promote your business. Instead, try pitching to a popular local publication to have a press release about your business published. This would work effectively because a large portion of your target audience may read a local newspaper or magazine regularly. It’s an excellent option, especially if you are a local business and you have an important event or a significant milestone that you want to promote.

5. Publicly Celebrating Your Success

Share your success with your audience to show them how well you’re doing and possibly even draw them to your business. Maybe you’ve launched a new product or service. Maybe you have an anniversary coming up. Or maybe you received an award or a recognition of some sort that deserves a celebration. Involve the whole community in your celebrations by organising a party or an event that they can attend. The event could also be a small in-store one where you give out some free food and drinks with a bit of entertainment. Otherwise, you can pay for some space in the local newspaper to celebrate your success and thank your staff for their valuable contributions.

These are five of the most effective offline marketing efforts that you can rely on to promote your business. These tips work especially well for small and local businesses whose target audience comprises of local residents. Since these people may not necessarily use the internet regularly, offline marketing is the easiest and most effective way to reach them.