8 workplace safety details that must never be neglected

Establishing a safe working environment is not as easy as it seems. Creating a set of policies and getting them implemented is not always enough, mainly because of the complex challenges employers and employees now face.

At the same time, workplace safety is a serious and important issue to attend to and there are regulations put in place to make sure every workspace is as safe as it can be.

Aside from the general aspects of safety such as installing a sprinkler system to prevent fire hazards, there are small details that can also greatly influence safety at the office. We are going to take a look at the eight workplace safety details you must never neglect in this article.

An Orientation Program

The lack of a thorough safety orientation program is still noted as one of the most common causes of workplace accidents. An orientation program helps new employees get familiar with the company’s safety policies and objectives, which is why it is very important to have an orientation program in the first place.

Training sessions and refresher courses are also important. Proper training sessions can reduce work-related accidents by as much as 80% in many cases.

Documentation

Similar to improving other parts of the business, a company can improve its safety policies by learning from its mistakes. To be able to learn from your mistakes effectively, a logging or document system needs to be put in place.

Keep a register of all injuries and accidents in the workplace. Use the log to evaluate your safety policies and how they are implemented. You can even perform deeper analysis and compare data from one period to another. This way, keeping track of the company’s progress in providing employees with a safe working environment is easier to do.

Get Employees Involved

While company management makes the final decisions, employees are the ones actually facing challenges in the workplace. The best way to improve office safety is by letting employees get involved in the creation of the company’s safety policies.

It’s never too late to start hearing input from employees. The next time a safety audit or evaluation is due, get employees involved in the process. Don’t just listen to their input either. You need to act on the feedback you receive from employees, especially when the changes can help reduce workplace-related safety risks immediately.

Pay Attention to Electrical Safety

We rely on technology more and more these days. Computers are helping companies and their employees be more efficient in many ways. Intranet and the internet, along with good networking, are just as important, mainly because they allow faster and more effective communication.

The more electrical appliances a company uses, the more important electrical safety becomes. Malfunctioning electrical equipment doesn’t just pose risks to the company’s productivity level; it is also a risk to employee safety.

Networking cables, for example, must not be allowed to run across the floor unprotected. Exposed cables pose a serious trip hazard and can even cause fatalities. Good data cabling support is handy for keeping cables close to the ceiling. There are also desk cable management services to help keep every employee’s workspace safe and free of cluttered cables. If this is an issue that you know is present in your office, get in touch with support services such as ACCL who are a London based company that can install and maintain your system for you.

Information Security

Workplace safety in today’s modern world needs to cover more than just physical safety. The policies you put in place must also govern how to handle information security, especially since over 80% of today’s business operations are recorded and stored digitally.

Having a good backup procedure in place is a good start. You can save the company a world of trouble with the help of automated backups. Storing backups in remote locations – including in the cloud – also helps with restoring the company’s operations in the event of a catastrophic disaster.

Work Well-being

As mentioned earlier, safety policies are only as good as the way they are implemented. To get these policies implemented properly, you need the support of your employees. This can only be achieved when employees are focused and aware of their surroundings. This is where work well-being comes in.

In recent years, companies are starting to invest more in the comfort of their employees. An ergonomic chair, a suitable desk, and even facilities such as an on-site gym or a comfortable break room are there to help employees stay comfortable throughout the day. By keeping employees comfortable, you are helping them focus on the tasks at hand, including maintaining maximum office safety.

Use Signs and Instructions

Last, but certainly not least, don’t hesitate to use signs and safety instructions when necessary. Many companies, especially newer ones, don’t really install safety signs and instructions at the office because they tend to look formal and daunting.

You actually have a lot of freedom with the design and placement of safety instructions, so take advantage of simpler, more modern signs to remind employees about safety in the office. This too will help improve workspace safety by a substantial margin.