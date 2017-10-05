Why businesses must embrace mobile platforms to appeal to millennials

There are no two ways about it; today’s consumer world is almost constantly on the move, and when customers are looking to make their next move, they tend to be using mobile devices to help them get there.

Deloitte’s sixth annual Mobile Consumer Survey delved deep into the mobile habits of 4,000 consumers and discovered that four in five UK adults now own a smartphone, equating to a potential market of 37 million consumers. Mobile platforms are therefore incredibly important for businesses to tap into the millennial marketplace. Mobile technology has now become a focal point for all types of businesses, with technology rapidly advancing and consumers growing increasingly accustomed to having all the information they need immediately at their fingertips.

The saying ‘there’s an app for that’ has never been truer – there certainly seems to be a mobile application or platform catering for virtually everything. For example, it’s now possible to arrange your next family holiday without even having to leave your living room armchair. There are apps for purchasing flights, reviewing and booking hotels, and even making restaurant reservations and bookings for excursions. Mobile platforms certainly make life easier and businesses need to acknowledge that their millennial customers don’t really know any different, having been brought up in the dotcom boom.

The benefits of mobile platforms for businesses

Undoubtedly, having a mobile platform widens your audience reach, helping to generate greater exposure for your brand and ultimately higher revenue. Last year, for the very first time, adults in the UK confirmed they spent more time on their mobile devices than with desktop and laptop computers. With this shift towards mobile consumerism, businesses must embrace mobile platforms to secure the following benefits:

Maintain and grow customer loyalty

By embracing mobile platforms, businesses can effortlessly reach out to their customers wherever they are, building a direct connection and nurturing long-term customer loyalty. For instance, in the world of iGaming, award-winning applications have helped fledgling brands such as MrGreen to grow their player audience with exclusive app-only offers, including 200 free spins, that make customers feel valued. Sandwich addicts will also note the positive effect the Subway app has on its customers, allowing them to customise their favourite sandwiches, locate their nearest Subway store and inch towards free food offers by accruing points with every purchase.

Positive brand reinforcement

In today’s throwaway, disposable consumer climate it’s ever more important that your brand is at the forefront of your customers’ minds. When they think of your product(s) or service(s) you want your brand to be the first they recall.

It’s no surprise Domino’s has become the go-to pizza takeaway service given that their app automatically sends messages to its customers, alerting them of exclusive deals on their doorstep so that the moment they do fancy a pizza, Domino’s will always be the first port of call. This gives developers and cross-platform experts the chance to hone their creativity and innovation to help build an app that’s not only useful but enhances your brand’s credibility.

Connect with millennials on the move

Even if prospective customers don’t always have access to a computer, by embracing mobile platforms it’s possible for consumers to interact with your brand whether they’re at the gym, doing the food shop or on the way to work. Millennials almost always have their smartphone with them, so as a 24/7 marketing tool, it’s difficult to beat mobile apps today.

Not only do mobile platforms offer your business an additional marketing channel, they’re also a valuable source of advertising – a great way to make consumers aware of new product lines, exclusive offers and services, creating new revenue streams in the process. It’s an exciting time for brands to get ‘mobile’, creating a consistent user experience that resonates with the personality and character of your business.