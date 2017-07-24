Do you have the right equipment? 5 things to keep in mind

Having the right equipment makes life much easier, but using the wrong equipment can be fatal.

Despite employees knowing they should be using something else, they will try to do the job anyway and put themselves in danger. It’s up to you as an employer to provide the correct equipment and ensure employees aren’t afraid to ask if they require something else. Here’s a checklist of things to look out for:

Lifting equipment

Injuries in the work place are not uncommon, and RSI (repetitive strain injury) is still happening far too frequently therefore it’s a good idea to ensure that there are trolleys with strong castors attached for transporting heavy goods around.

Desks and chairs should also be fitted with castors so that they can easily be moved. To see other types of castors for various situations, visit the Tente website. You will also need to provide training on how to lift safely and ensure that the environment is as helpful to the situation as possible i.e. adequate lighting, flooring and air temperatures.

Fire equipment

Having the correct equipment in the case of a fire is extremely important. Once you have carried out a risk assessment and evaluated where the fire risks are in the business vicinity you should fix relevant fire safety equipment nearby. This can include anything from fire extinguishers to fire hoses depending on how high the risk is. You will also need to provide staff information, fire safety instruction and training.

Protective clothing

Protective clothing can reduce the risk of harm to employees if used correctly. You will have to carry out a risk assessment on any areas of the business that use chemicals or emit dust and draw up a policy matching protective equipment to certain scenarios to reduce the chances of harm. Personal protective equipment (PPE) at work includes safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, high-visibility clothing, safety shoes and safety harnesses.

The correct signage

According to statistics, work slips and trips are the most common result of injury in the workplace. To try and bring these numbers down, always have signs available for any spillages, uneven footpaths or other hazards that might possibly lead to an employee tripping or falling.

The correct disability equipment

It’s a legal requirement to make your business accessible to everyone so it’s important that you have the right equipment installed to help people with disabilities. This can include everything from disabled ramps to wheelchairs. It’s always better to be over prepared than under prepared for when unique situations arise.