Important tools your business might be missing

There’s a lot to consider when you’re running a business. From finances to people management, it’s easy to overlook other important aspects of operating in this digital age.

Digital marketing is one such example, which every business should be implementing to grow. Fortunately, there’s plenty of technology and tools on hand to help make the process smoother and easier for busy people.

Plagiarism Checker

We all know how important adding new content to your website is, after all how else will customers and clients know about the latest services you’re offering? But have you considered how important originality is? An online plagiarism checker is essential to make sure that each and every piece of content you create is completely original. Without it, if you’re found to be copying content, at best you risk a poor company reputation and, at worst, your company could face legal action. Don’t risk it, check your content!

Social Media

In today’s tech-obsessed society, it’s become almost essential for businesses to have a social media presence. There are almost 2.8 billion users of social media around the world in 2017, meaning there’s a huge potential for new customers if you utilise this tool correctly. Setting up social media profiles is the cheapest and easiest way to advertise your products and services, all you need is a bit of time and creativity to launch your channels and start attracting new businesses.

Social Media Management and Content Management System (CMS)

The downside to social media is that it can take time to regularly update your profiles and keep them active. Luckily, there are management systems available to make this process as simple as clicking a few buttons. You can even schedule out whole months-worth of content across all of your channels using handy social media management tools like Hootsuite.

Content Management Systems are slightly different but are equally as important. CMS’s are used to manage your content and develop your website for better customer experience. WordPress is one example of an easy-to-use but complex tool for designing and creating your website. You can use WordPress to schedule company announcements, redesign your website and update the information on your site.

Email Marketing

Email marketing remains one of the most popular ways to reach customers on a wide scale. However, you can make the process more efficient and personalised with automated software like MailChimp. The tool allows you to create a series of mailing lists, create newsletters or send automatic responses to customer queries when you are out of office. For small businesses with less than 2,000 subscribers, the tool is completely free- so there’s no excuse not to up your business’s digital marketing game! You can even customise the appearance of your emails to fit with your existing brand.

These are just some of the incredible tools around to help make your business more successful, without any additional effort or cost! Each of these solutions is efficient and easy to use, meaning that processes can be automated or upgraded almost immediately.