Though project managers are well-aware of the advantages that time tracking brings to their business, some teams have a hard time adapting to a good time tracking system. The reasons can vary from resistance among team members to inconsistency in using the time tracking tool.

Proper implementation needs to be done no matter how painful it is at the beginning if companies are serious about becoming more efficient in their workflow and deliverability. If you want to succeed in time tracking, it’s necessary to identify fatal mistakes that need to be corrected.

Failure to explain the purpose and benefits of time tracking to employees

Here’s the thing: Not everyone is ready to accept a new system. You just cannot barge in and expect your staff members to work with a tool that contradicts the way they do things at work. Information and preparation are the keys.

At the most basic level, discuss to your employees why your company is adapting an employee time tracking tool and the problems that it can solve. Allow your team to process the announcement you just gave out and let them raise their questions. Make sure to address their concerns.

Lack of adequate training

According to an article on Inc., one way to help people deal with change is to give them time to accept them. This can be done through providing them with training so they get the necessary skills they need. Perhaps the reason why some employees are frustrated with the use of time tracking is that they have no clear idea of when and how to use it.

You may want to run a simulation to test whether your employees are ready to use the time tracking tool in actual situations. A great way to motivate them to really learn to use the tool is to offer an incentive.

Procrastination due to distractions

Employees are supposed to eliminate distractions as much as possible while tracking their working hours. Personal emails and social media notifications often tempt workers to delay the completion of a project or “cheat” the time tracking tool. This defeats the purpose of meeting deadlines and streamlining project processes.

As a project manager, your role is to make sure that all stages of a task are completed successfully. If procrastination affects the execution of a task, you cannot expect quality and prompt work. Track how your employees are using their time. There are time tracking tools that allow you to do this.

Confusion and overlapping of roles and responsibilities

Who is supposed to do what? This is a common question that arises in team members who are confused on task allocation. When a project is set, it’s important to assign specific objectives and tasks to people. This helps avoid incomplete tasks since each person is in charge or accountable for something.

An individual should have a set of responsibilities to meet. It shouldn’t be one person doing everything or another person hopping from one task to another. Another benefit of assigning clear roles is that teams can identify the source of problems that may arise in the future.

Not educating staff on the best practices to monitor and use time effectively

Whether it’s logging in the right hours, saying “no” to distractions, or taking mental breaks, you need to let your staff members know how they can stay productive while tracking time at work. Be as helpful as possible in giving out great advice to your employees. They will realize the importance of your tips and follow them whenever needed.

How you educate your team also makes a difference in how they respond. If you want people to be willing to follow your advice on tracking their time, make sure to use the right words.

Not measuring the effectiveness of time tracking

It would be impossible for managers to make conclusions on the use of a time tracking tool without evaluating its effectiveness. Every employee’s progress needs to be measured. For example, you can track the hours an employee spends on the same task over a certain period including the quality of the work delivered.

By gathering enough data, you’ll be able to implement solutions to improve how your team tracks time.

Final Thoughts

The first few attempts on tracking time can be tough for a lot of organizations. With proper education and ample practice, the process will be worth every employee’s effort. Managers also need to be keen in choosing a time tracking tool that people can readily use. It should have features that align with the company’s needs and can help employees be as productive as they should be.