Do you value PPC and SEO?

This telling statistic highlights both the increasing power of digital, combined with the fact both PPC and SEO are valued marketing activities that have and are able to provide businesses with a healthy return on investment.

For the uncertain 10% and other SME’s who may question the value of both PPC and SEO, I have pulled together a short explanation with clear benefits of both activities:

SEO

Not so long ago SEO was viewed as a dark art that fooled Google and other search engines into ranking a website perhaps higher than it should be.

This has changed, and now digital marketing agencies work closely with Google to really understand its different algorithms and how they rank each and every website. As a result, this Information is then used to form an effective SEO strategy that increases the positon of a website within the Google SERPs [search engine results pages] to a rank where it is valued by both the search engine and web user.

This increase in rank comes with the following benefits:

Increase in brand awareness online

Increase in web traffic with increased position

Increase in online conversions

PPC

In contrast, Google AdWords is an advertising platform which offers one of the quickest routes to the top of Google – providing it is done right of course. What’s more, it has been estimated by Search Engine Land that a massive 66% of web users actually click the Google ad instead of an organic listing, which means those who don’t use Google AdWords are actually missing out on a vast proportion of web traffic.

Like SEO, PPC provides a number of clear benefits – including the following:

Increased brand awareness online

Tracked online conversions

Increased revenue

A strong return on investment for ad spend

With all listed benefits in mind, the cost of both PPC and SEO should be considered as a valued investment, as when implemented correctly, both activities guarantee an increase in web traffic and resulting positive ROI.

