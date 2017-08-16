Aspire Global’s All-New Karamba for Better iGaming Experience

This world that we’re living in is laden with so many opportunities. Information literally flows everywhere. It’s because of this that one can find ways to earn money or to indulge in leisure from almost all corners.

There’s really so much this modern world has to offer to us, and that’s just what Aspire Global has realized. Having been in the industry for more than a decade, Aspire Global has proved that it is one of the finest names when it comes to online gaming solutions.

Over the many years of its experience, the company has showcased its prowess in providing comprehensive marketing process. It did this by helping online marketing companies to easily transition to the world of marketing and become iGaming operators themselves.

Let’s face it; online gaming is becoming the new trend of most people. Aspire Global is just making the whole experience more worthwhile and highly successful.

And because of the unwavering dedication and expertise the company has put into its fine services, it now is slowly turning into a global brand. Aspire Global has currently entered the Swedish stock market, once again proving to the world that it’s an online gaming service provider worth of reckoning.

Aspire Global, a business that runs as a consumer services, has just been included in the list of companies in Nasdaq’s Nordic market. This means that it has now more potential in making the world of online casino better in a lot of senses. Excellent casino network management and advanced proprietary technology is now in the grasps of the Nordics.

Stock Market Trend of Aspire Global

Aspire Global is on its way up as what its stock market trend suggests. The company currently has a -1.52% price change for the discretionary sector, and a -0.60% price change for its industry services. With this statistic alone, one can easily see that things are faring pretty well for this reputable iGaming solutions brand. Having a volume of 133,652 and current outstanding shares of 41.994, it’s safe to say that your money will be in safe hands if you become a stock holder of Aspire Global.

Karamba, Aspire Global´s Own Gaming Brand

Karamba.com is the online casino platform of Aspire Global. It has been one of the most reputable platforms for many years.

But now, it has received a massive upgrade as it has a ton of new features. Among these upgrades are their improved navigation systems, improved graphical display, daily bonus offerings, enhanced customer support, and live chat features.

There are even more scratch card games, slots, and live casino classics you can choose from!

Why Choose Aspire Global?

There are many reasons why Aspire Global is skyrocketing its way forward, as it makes the iGaming world better in a lot of senses. Here are some of the best ones:

Excellent Casino and Sportsbook Services

One of the best things about Aspire Global is that it has a full array of services that will make casinos and sportsbook clamor to avail its services. It’s with the help of the company that these businesses can further propel its profitability forward, by having a bunch of services that’ll make their whole gaming experience better.

Multiple CRM Language Options

You need to break the language barrier in order for you to connect effectively with your clients. And that’s what just Aspire Global did. Its CRM is multilingual, which means that people of different nationalities can understand its processes, services, and all of the things about their marketing endeavor.

Financial and Risk Security

iGaming revolves around money, and Aspire Global very well considers that fact. This is why it makes sure that all of its processes that involve money are well taken care of.

There is always that certain amount of risk involved especially if you’re into online casino gaming. But with Aspire Global, that risk is kept at a minimum – it sometimes even becomes nonexistent.

Superior VIP Management

If you want to experience being treated as a special cause, then there’s no better choice for you to choose other than Aspire Global. The company has an excellent VIP management that gives you the luxurious experience whenever you avail its services.

It’s the best treatment you can get from an iGaming company.

Karamba’s HTML 5 Upgrade

Aspire Global’s new Karamba system boasts its new HTML 5 Upgrade. Now, the whole online casino experience takes a notch higher as it becomes a hassle-free and convenient solution in bringing iGaming to a whole new level.

What’s great about this recent upgrade is that you don’t need to run any plugins or install Adobe Flash on your computer or device. With HTML 5, you can run any type of multimedia content in a smooth and intuitive way.

It doesn’t matter if the media is heavy or is laden with strong vivid graphics, as HTML 5 enables your device to handle it pretty well. And what’s best about it is you can now bring iGaming wherever or whenever you like. HTML 5 makes this possible as it enables your smartphones, tablets, or even Linux and Mac OSX systems to run it.

It’s a completely different experience as you don’t anymore have to deal with those head-scratching lags.