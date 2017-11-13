Converting business videos using Movavi Video Converter

Nowadays businesses use videos in a number of ways, ranging from marketing to training, presentations, pitches, and much more.

In line with that you will have to be able to manage those videos, and convert them to ensure they are compatible with various different devices or platforms. At times you may even also need to compress them so that you can email them without running into file size limitations, or optimize them in other ways too.

To cope with those demands, you need to have a way to convert and prepare your business videos, and Movavi Video Converter can provide you with just that. It is a simple and easy to use video converter that will let you convert your videos to any format you require, and perform a variety of other tasks too.

When you need to convert a business video, all you need to do is add it to Movavi Video Converter then select a format in the ‘Video’ tab near the bottom. Instead of choosing a specific format, you could select one of the presets that cover a variety of platforms and devices, and will automatically optimize your video accordingly.

Additionally you will be able to adjust all the other video settings and parameters such as the frame rate, resolution, bitrate, and so on. Using Movavi Video Converter you can set the output file size and it will automatically adjust the bitrate accordingly to compress the video.

Apart from converting your business videos and adjusting their settings, Movavi Video Converter has numerous other features that you may want to use in various situations. It can convert audio files and images to different formats, and that will enable you to perform tasks like creating animated GIFs out of video clips, extracting the audio tracks from videos, or grabbing video frames and saving them as images.

If you want you could even edit your video in some ways with the tools in Movavi Video Converter. In particular you can remove any unnecessary footage from your business videos, merge and compile video clips, add captions, enhance the overall video quality, or crop and rotate the video frame.

Long story short Movavi Video Converter can help you with all your video conversion needs for business videos and give you a versatile set of tools with which to prepare them. Due to how easy it is to use and how quickly it can convert video formats, you will be able to jump right in and start applying its features almost immediately. In fact if you have a few minutes to spare, why not give it a try right now and use it to convert or optimize one of your business videos.