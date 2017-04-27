Automated customer services

Self-service features are now the expected norm in hotels, and this trend is growing in catering and restaurant services as well. Guests prefer to simply check themselves in, which is often faster than waiting in a queue to be served by a front desk staff member. Some hotel chains are giving guests apps to check in before arrival. Automation can also be seen in hospitality marketing, with personalised emails sent out to prospective and returning customers.

The use of CRM software

Many industry leaders are now using customer relationship management, or CRM, software. This allows client information to be managed in an easy-to-access place, growing relationships with both old and new clients. For example, Euroceppi is a kitchen and hotel equipment supplier relying on CRM software support to manage relationships. With this type of software, they can provide Euroceppi professional cutting boards both within the local Italian market as well as further abroad – international business now constitutes 30% of their market. Cloud-based apps like CRM systems are particularly useful for businesses like this that want to grow their business on an international level.

Online booking management

Restaurants and hotels alike now offer online booking systems. Customers can reserve their own hotel room or table. The major benefit is they can do this without waiting for a venue’s opening hours which often clash with the customer’s own working hours. As businesses have created mobile-friendly websites, a booking system is often an inbuilt feature.

Smart device integration

Upon arrival in a hotel, guests can now control many room feature from their own smartphone. With the growth of smart devices and the internet of things, room appliances are able to interact to provide a seamless, more comfortable user experience. Guests can control temperature, lighting, music, and security at the touch of a button.

Experience-enhancing apps

Along with the rise of smart device integration is the increased use in specialty apps. Hotel groups like Hilton offer customised apps giving guests the option of booking, room service, and in-room purchases. Soon, customers will even be able to use their mobile phone in place of a room key. You can expect to see more of this type of feature in the hospitality industry in the near future.