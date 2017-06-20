If you’re ready to cross the threshold of your first serviced office, the most important question of all is ‘how do I find the perfect office for my business?’

Experts from LondonOffices.com have been helping small businesses find office spaces for over 15 years, and they know exactly what you need to consider when choosing the right one.

Their recommendations include selecting the location wisely, taking into consideration transport connections and being aware of your budget.

It’s also important to understand the image of your business, as well as considering the requirements you are looking for in an office space.

Chris Meredith, CEO of LondonOffices.com said: “Choosing your first office can seem daunting, but it’s also an exciting journey in the development of your business.

“There are a lot of decisions to be made to make sure you find the right space at a price you can afford.

“Before you set your heart on that top floor corner office, you need to bear a few things in mind, like identifying the best location, how much you can afford to spend and what services you need as part of the office package.

“Choosing your first serviced office does require careful thought and planning. It is important to ensure you find the ideal space to support your business ambitions.”

This is LondonOffices.com’s guide to finding your first office space:

Choose the location wisely

Location is one of the most important factors when choosing an office space. You need to pick an area that ticks all the boxes. If your top priority is being close to your main client base, consider this alongside the competition from other businesses operating locally within your market.

However, setting up in an area that’s renowned for your specific product can also be a strategic decision. Falling in line with industry expectations can be good for business, especially if it means you can keep a close eye on competitors.

Consider transport connections

It’s worth identifying the transport connections the office space has. It may seem trivial, but if you plan to commute into your new office daily, it often pays to find the quickest and most cost-effective journeys.

If you are planning on driving, take into consideration the amount of parking spaces you can have for the office space. This is important if you are going to take on staff or plan to have regular meetings with clients.

Budget, budget, budget

There’s no avoiding the question – how much can you spend on your new office? If you’re choosing serviced offices, the benefits to these is that they have plenty of room for your business to grow. They also allow you to stay within your building and move into a bigger space when the time comes for an expansion.

Where cost is involved, be prepared to look around several properties. You’d be surprised how much money you can save between two similar properties on the same street. For example, choosing an interior office over an external suite could help keep costs down.

Understand your image

Think about the image you want to put across and the image your customers expect. The impressive city sky scraper may leave customers questioning your rates. Likewise, a cheap office could have them worrying about your stability. Treading the middle line is the safest option.

Consider your requirements

Make a list of what your business needs daily. For instance, a client-facing recruitment agency will need constant access to interview rooms, a reception and waiting area, a reliable phone system. If your first serviced office is more of a back room then those services will not be necessary.

Other requirements you should consider include IT and telephones, cabling, access to meeting rooms, car parking, storage and proximity to specific underground lines or mainline stations. Also consider whether you will need 24/7 access to your office, and if you’re likely to work late or on weekends. If so, ask about secure entry and security measures.

Read the small print

Generally, a serviced office provides all-inclusive flexible terms, payable in one monthly bill. This often includes everything you need. However, all serviced offices are not the same. You may need to factor in additional costs for phone line rental, high-level internet usage, meeting rooms and contents insurance.