How to hire the right candidate

Selecting the right candidates to join your team is one of, if not, the most important steps in running a successful business.

Having a strong team undoubtedly leads to a greater sense of morale and a greater level of productivity, creating a high-performance environment in which your company thrives and reaps the triumphs of the team members.

When looking to hire a new team member, organisation is key. Leaving yourself little time to find the right person could lead to poor productivity and dissatisfied customers. Do not rush into hiring someone that shouldn’t have been hired because of a poorly developed hiring strategy.

So how can you ensure you’re hiring the right person for the job every time?

Using their expertise in screening, IScreenYouScreen have created the steps to hiring the perfect candidate:

Crafting the job description

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as chucking a load of skills together and banging your job advert up on Indeed. Your job description is the key to attracting the right employees, and so it needs to be treated as an important element of your hiring process.

In your job description, you must accurately define the attributes and skills you require for this job to ensure you see this reflected in the potential candidates. Also, you must include the following in your job description:

Define the position – Include the key responsibilities of the position this person will have to take on. This will help you to sort those who are qualified for the job from those who are not.

List the essential qualifications and skills – In order to determine if the person is right for the position, there should be a list of qualifications and skills to help the candidate skim through the list quickly.

Express your company culture – Every business is different and has a completely unique culture to others. It helps to convey your company culture within the job description so the applicant can get a sense if the company will be right for them.

List salary and benefits – In order to set the right expectations for applicants, it’s important to include salary expectations so you can minimise the amount of people looking for a higher salary that what you’re offering.

Include resume and covering letter – Despite being subject to different employers, it’s important to know what the candidate should and shouldn’t give you so they can provide you the correct documents.

Give contact information – Within the job description you should include a phone number, email or link to online application if candidates want to apply.

Sharing your job opening

Once you have carefully identified the technical skills and behavioural attributes that you require in your future employee, you have an outline of how to evaluate each candidate. Now, you’re able to focus on spreading the word about your new job vacancy. This can be done via advertisements on jobsites, attending career fairs/shows or through word-of-mouth.

Preparing for interviews

The next step is reviewing each job application that you receive to determine whether the candidate has the skill set required for the job. You will need to review their resume to pick out any key details to ask them about in the interview process, as well as writing your own questions about the skills you were looking for.

Screening any potential candidates

After you have divided the applications into those you want to interview and those you do not, it is paramount to screen each candidate to check their references, and most importantly, to check they’re not a complete psychopath.

While, too many people, this may seem like a gruelling process, it is often a job assigned to the HR department, but how do you know their methods of screening are producing the best candidates?

HR departments rarely operate a database system in order to facilitate speedy reference checking, subsequently the process is often costly and ineffective. You should not have to lower your employee standards because of a futile reference checking system.