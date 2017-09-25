How interactive games & technology are becoming more mainstream

It has always been a well-known fact that consumer demands often reflect changes in technology.

There is arguably no better example of this concept than within the gaming industry.

No longer are we satisfied with simple point-and-click or side-scrolling platforms. We now demand realistic graphics, detailed plots and a host of different outcomes. In other words, we want to be challenged and entertained to a greater extent than ever before.

This is the primary reason why interactive gaming has become so very popular. Let’s quickly examine why such a concept is now mainstream and why it will continue to shape this sector well into the future.

Vision Becomes Reality

The concept of the interactive game has actually existed for quite some time. However, the technology itself was unable to support such a vision. The rise of the modern processor has eliminated this formidable hurdle. As many sources note, VR is continuing to play an important role. Virtual reality headsets can be combined with three-dimensional realms to create a truly immersive experience. Whether referring to a fast-paced racing game or a role-playing adventure, user experiences have been taken to the next level.

An Entirely New Landscape

Massively multiplayer online role-playing games seem to have ushered in the interactive edge. Platforms such as World of Warcraft first introduced the concept of literally building a world from the ground up while communicating with other players. Forging alliances, creating armies and battling against opponents within real-time virtual scenarios have continued to attract millions of fans from all walks of life. The fact that such games are often based completely within the cloud environment signifies that owning a dedicated console is no longer necessary; an impressive advantage from the point of view of sheer convenience.

Mobile Access: What We Want When We Want It

Another reason why interactive games are becoming much more mainstream involves the prevalence of modern smartphones and other portable devices. Consumers can now access their favourite platform while out and about. So, they are no longer forced to sit in front of a personal computer for hours at a time. This is obviously beneficial for developers, as they are able to create dedicated apps which can be directly integrated into an operating system. As a result, a simple download becomes the gateway to an entirely new digital world.

Not Just Within the Digital World

The majority of online news referring to interactive games often centres around the digital domain. However, it is just as important to realise that traditional platforms are likewise affected. Many developers are now leveraging this technology with amazing results. For instance, Casingdom are planning a “shocking” game which literally gives users a mild electric shock whenever they make a mistake playing what would otherwise be considered a traditional round of poker. Not only will “Shock to the System” result in a great deal of interactive fun, but players are likely to remain engaged for longer periods of time.

What Can We Expect in the Future?

Above all, the lines between the player and the game will become even more blurred. As virtual reality and the inclusion of physical hardware such as seen in “Shock to the System” become more prevalent, our experiences are destined to become amazingly immersive. On a final note, let’s not fail to mention that computing power will keep pace with such advancements. This may very well lead to even more innovative systems that have not yet been imagined. The era of digital interactive gaming is now fully upon us.