However, there are certain things you must consider when looking for an online casino licensed operator in the UK. Take a look at our top tips for choosing the right provider.

A Variety of Games

Do not click on the first online casino website you come across in Google. You should browse a website to ensure they offer a wide variety of games to suit your needs and budget. While you might just want to play roulette, you may feel like a change in a few weeks or months’ time, so sign-up to a website that has a variety of options to keep you entertained, such as blackjack, slots and table games. That way you will have all the choice of Las Vegas!

A Licensed Casino

Do not spend money with an online casino until you know they have a UK license. You will want to ensure your money is in the hands of a reputable operator, such as Unibet, William Hill, Guts and Skyvegas. Since 2014, every online casino providing online gambling and advertising is required to obtain a license from the UK Gambling Commission. So, take a look at the database before registering with a website and filling in your payment details.

A Welcome Bonus

You have signed up to an online casino not only to have a little fun, but to hopefully win a small or large amount of money. You should opt for a website that has a fantastic joining fee, such as the licensed casino Guts’ £300 welcome bonus. You can therefore have more fun without the expenditure. So, do your homework to ensure you receive a superb reward for simply signing up to a website.

A Quick Load Time

There is nothing more frustrating to a player than suffering a slow or frozen game, especially when you are on a roll. The interruption could ruin your enjoyment in the game you have been looking forward to all day long. You should therefore select a fast-performing website that will not let you down in the middle of the game. You will be glad you did.

A Range of Payment Options

You will kick yourself if you take the time to sign-up to a website and realise they do not accept your desired payment method. An established, reputable company will provide a range of payment options to choose from to suit your needs, such as credit/debit card, as well as safe pay options for your own peace of mind.

So, if you are considering playing online casino games, ensure you select a UK licensed operator with a wide variety of games, quick load time and a superb welcome bonus. You can then sit back in the comfort of your own home or on busy public transport to enjoy a fantastic game from a safe online gaming provider.

