How you can reward your employees this Christmas

Many businesses don’t do enough for their employees during the festive months, but you don’t have to follow suit.

The benefits to rewarding employees are endless. Not only do they feel like they’ve done well for your business and are being rewarded for their efforts but it’ll more than likely boost morale and help improve efficiency for the next year ahead. Some employees don’t deserve rewards, but most of them do, so ensure you come up with a performance reward bonuses at the end of the year to thank them for their work.

If you’re struggling to come up with ways to reward your employees, consider some of the offerings you can give them below.

Festive Treats

It’s Christmas – ensure your employees get into the spirit by offering daily treats, snacks, and takeaways. It’s simple treats like these before employee’s breakup for a few days that can help them get into the spirit and enjoy their last few days at work. You don’t have to do anything crazy; just ensure the canteen is stocked up with a few snacks they can grab during their break times.

Office Parties with Food & Alcohol

A party during the festive months is mandatory in most workplaces these days. If you don’t have a party organised, it’s time to start writing out those invitations so your employees have something to look forward to.

Granted, some employees aren’t going to be excited about spending more time with you than they have to, but it still makes them feel wanted by your company. Get some music on, add some free drinks and food, and then party in style. If you’re struggling to think outside the box, consider the office Christmas parties and events from Team Tactics – they’ll help you come up with something different than your standard Christmas party.

CASH!

Employees work to earn money, they don’t work because they know they’re going to get a Christmas party at the end of the year. Therefore, there’s no better reward you can give them than a cash bonus. Obviously, such bonuses can be expensive to hand out, but if an employee has a good attendance, an excellent attitude, and is a top worker, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t reward them with cash or gift cards. You can stagger the cash bonuses in such a way that only the top employees get the biggest rewards.

Team Bonding Activities

An event doesn’t have to just be an office party with alcohol and food involved. It can be any activity that gets the team together for a day out. Whether you opt for a paintballing session, a go-kart day out, or simply a day out at the horse races – there’s plenty you can do to bring the team together at Christmas for team bonding and to reward their efforts.

Flexible Working Hours

This isn’t always possible to achieve. After all, you’ve still got to run the business properly. However, if there’s a chance you can provide flexible working hours during the Christmas weeks, do it. There’s no better reward than giving your employees some well-deserved time off so they can spend time with their family and friends. Even if you can let employees leave an hour or two early one day, it’s better than nothing and you’ll find they’ll thank you for it the year after.

There’s plenty you can do to reward your employees, even a simple thank you gesture is more than enough to keep employees efficient. Many businesses can’t do everything in the above list. However, if you can, try to do it all and you’ll push morale and efficiency through the roof.