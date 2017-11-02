Know the tools you Are using: Which website builder is best for your needs?

Whether you are starting a personal hobby blog or a commerce platform for your new business, having a great website is critical to reaching your goals.

One of the most important steps in the website creation process is choosing which website builder to use. Following are overviews of four of the most popular site building tools at the moment.

Squarespace

One of the website builders that has attracted the most attention in recent years is Squarespace. The platform offers building tools for both personal and business websites, with plans for personal sites starting at $12 per month. Squarespace is most regarded for its ease-of-use, as users require no coding skills to build sites with it. It is, however, relatively light on customization options. Squarespace is also a great option for users who want a secure site without needing to learn their way around cybersecurity. All security is handled by Squarespace’s experts so that site owners can focus on building their websites and creating content.

Wix

One of the most popular website builders at the moment, Wix offers users the ability to create a basic site for free or to upgrade to paid versions for additional features. One notable feature of the Wix website builder is its drag-and-drop functionality, which lets website creators build customized sites without specialized design or coding skills. Wix also offers online stores among its premium features, making it a great platform for both personal and business site building. In part, this is why it was rated as the top building platform in a 2017 website builder comparison.

Weebly

Though somewhat less popular than other website builders, Weebly is a user-friendly and accessible website construction tool that is excellent for basic sites. Like Wix, Weebly offers both free and paid versions, with features such as online selling and membership registration included in higher-end pricing packages. Weebly offers fewer customization options than some other website builders, which is why it is most popular for creating personal websites. The upside, however, is that Weebly is among the easiest website builders to use. If you have no web design experience and need to create a good-looking site quickly, Weebly may be the best option for you.

Shopify

Though most website builders are made to offer at least some functionality for both business and non-business sites, the Shopify builder was constructed specifically for use on eCommerce websites. Shopify sites focus on the elements of website design and function that are most important to businesses, including a well-designed set of online store layouts and secure payment options. If your goal is to build a website that will meet the needs of a growing business, you should look into Shopify as a possibility.

Which is Best?

Ultimately, the best website builder for your site will depend on its specific needs. For sites that are heavily focused on eCommerce, Squarespace and Shopify are often favored. If your site is more focused on content, on the other hand, Weebly may be better for you. Wix is a good all-around tool, offering as it does multiple different packages for both personal and business websites. Whichever option you choose, be sure to focus your efforts on content and SEO in addition to design, as these will make all the difference in whether or not your site is found by your target audience.