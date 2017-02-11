The main driving force behind this trend is the availability of mobile platforms when compared to desktop and even land-based casinos. Almost everyone has a smartphone, with recent reports suggesting that more than 60% of the world’s population has access to a mobile device in one way or form, with this number guaranteed to increase in the years to come. In the developed world, you will unlikely come across an adult, teenager or even adolescent without a smartphone. As expected, this increase in the number of devices has a direct effect on how many people are opting to use mobile casinos via their smartphones or tablets. And of course, game developers and casinos are using this to their advantage.

Mobile gaming allows players to access a wealth of gaming opportunities from their smartphones or tablets. As long as the player has a strong Internet connection, they are able to access a game of their choice anytime, anywhere, while on the move. This is becoming such a popular way to gamble that many land-based casinos are experiencing a slump in revenue as people are looking for alternatives that are more convenient. Many online casinos have turned to this billion-dollar industry as a way to increase revenue, retain existing players and attract new punters. Leading UK online casinos like Roxy Palace has realised the value of mobile gambling and taken steps to not only offer this betting option to its players, but provide a mobile gaming experience that is on par with its desktop version in terms of quality and gameplay. Thanks to the bigger screens now available on smartphones and specifically tablets, mobile players can view the site as clearly as possible, and navigating is as easy as if you were sitting in front of your PC.

Another reason why mobile gambling is growing is because, in the past, browsing the Internet on your phone was one of the most expensive and wasteful things you can do. These days, data is not only cost-effective but also widely available, making mobile gambling easier and more affordable than ever before. In the developed world, more people have access to the Internet than they did in the past and this has created a boom in the industry as there are only a handful of things that cannot be done from the palm of your hand.

Not many people have the means or even the time to visit traditional bricks and mortar casinos. In fact, unless you thrive in the traditional casino environment, many players have taken the online route when it comes to gambling and betting. As long as online gambling is legal in your location, anybody will be able to access his or her favourite casino games in a few minutes right from the comfort of your home. And now, thanks to mobile gambling, you can access the casino’s games lobby whenever and wherever you choose.

There is no denying the power of the Internet, made even more revolutionary by mobile devices giving everybody access to the World Wide Web. That being said, the popularity of mobile gambling will surely grow as more and more players become accustomed to playing their favourite games while on the move.