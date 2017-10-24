How to motivate your staff following a holiday break

Half term is here, probably the last time before Christmas when families have an opportunity to go on a family holiday and trips away.

Whether it’s a flight to somewhere hot, or a visit to somewhere in the UK, there’s no doubt bosses everywhere will be stressed.

The first day back after a holiday, even one as short as a bank holiday you may notice that staff motivation falls significantly. This is often exacerbated further during the upcoming Christmas and New Year period when the stress of the season can cause employees to become distracted or lose interest.

So, what can managers do to help the productivity in their team?

Recognise a job well done

Don’t underestimate the power of praise. If your team work hard on a project and are thanked they are more likely to remain motivated and over time, become more committed to their employer. One survey showed 86 per cent of employees reported feeling motivated by thanks.

Organise team activities

It doesn’t have to be a cringe worthy team building day. Simply taking your team out for lunch or after work can make your team feel valued. With up to 70 per cent of employees saying that they feel they are part of a dysfunctional team and 85 per cent of office failures attributed to miscommunication it has never been more important to help your office gel.

Publicly reward exceptional work

Following a scheme such as ‘employee of the month’ encourages your team to work hard; it can encourage friendly competition and makes the person in receipt of the award feel valued.

Find apps and software that the team can use to increase productivity

Dependent on what industry you are in the app that is right for you will change, however the principle is the same. If you provide your team with the right software to carry out a task effectively they will naturally be more productive and happier in their position.

Group work and team meetings

Meetings have gained a bad rap, but provided they are carried out in the right way and are well structured, they offer your team a chance to brainstorm with each other, work together to come up with solutions and build on their relationships.

Darren Diamond CEO of DYWAJ