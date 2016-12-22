Here are some good reasons why you should employ anyone with stock trading experience on their resumes.

Research is a daily cup of tea

Experienced traders in binaries are seasoned researchers. They know how to dig vital information to help them trade successfully in websites like CMC markets. They hang around the London Stock Exchange for the latest insights on what stocks are selling high and which ones are about to tank. They read articles, journals, and expert blogs or just about anything that will keep them abreast on any emerging trends in stock trading.

Analysis comes natural to them

If you wanted to get an authentic report on what your current company performance charts are saying, who would you consult? Do you go for the fresh employee who just finished their MBA or the stock trader who has spent most of their days looking at stock charts, for years? Definitely the latter; stock traders also know how to make use of indicators like Bollinger bands to properly analyse price movements in stock assets. If you have always wanted someone to better explain graphs in your board meetings, now you know who to get.

Calculate risk is their holy grail

No veteran trader would make an investment if they didn’t have a streak of certainty on how the outcome would be. They have done their research and spent hours monitoring price movements until they are sure of the move they make. They have established a strategy to live by and always stick to it no matter what. A careful risk taker is someone you need in your company, especially if it’s pitching that big idea to a potential investor—anyone with successful years of stock trading wouldn’t mind the challenge.

They don’t lose face in the wave of losses

As much as online traders only make moves they are certain about, they cannot always avoid running into losses. Anyone who knows the stock market understands its volatility and even the top stock traders in the world often lose out on their investments. But they are never scared of losses because they know how to leverage their investments and spread risks. If they lose out on one side, they definitely gain on another one.

Everything in business is a gamble, even running a company successfully. Every risk you take has a possibility of high ROI or unnerving losses. However, if you have a stock trader running the marketing team, you are always sure a contingency plan is set aside.

They make great advisors

If you are thinking of taking your company public, or your private investors are urging it, you need someone to hold your hand while testing the water. Ideally it is someone who has seen many companies achieve their IPOs and expanded their territories. Such a person is the online trader who knows the nooks and crannies of the stock market. They will help you identify potential investors in the market or how much to value your shares at.

They have a good feeling about everything

A good online trader knows there is still money making opportunities even in a sinking stock market. Whenever market prices hit rock bottom, they eventually show an upward movement and a fast one at that. Online traders know this so they buy the low priced stocks in advance before they make insane profits from them when the prices skyrocket. In a nutshell, online traders are generally positive about things, even when your company is on the brink of bankruptcy. Deep down, they always know and are already thinking of a way out.

They don’t point fingers

Seasoned online traders never blame the market for their losses, they learn from it and move on. To a trader, one closed door means two more are going to open, so it’s their job to go find those doors. So rest assured when the investors call for a board meeting to explain the first year of untold losses, an experienced trader, as one of your employees, will know all the right words to use.

Whether you are taking your company public or need a fresh way to run things, you definitely need the perspective of an online trader. They understand risk, they aren’t afraid to take it, they aren’t afraid to own up when they get burned, and will always have an extra trick up their sleeve to push your company through hard times.