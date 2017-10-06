NetEnt leading gambling pivot towards virtual reality

Few businesses are as quick to innovate and experiment with new technology as those in the online and mobile gambling industry.

With the potential for huge profits for companies, which corner the market on new platforms or devices, the incentives for investment in new technologies in gambling are huge. Consequently, the budgets for research and development are sizable to match.

Right now, the technology that all the big developers are getting really excited about is virtual reality and the upcoming potential of WebVR – virtual reality ran online, allowing for remote gambling opportunities. Having seen gamblers fully embrace the ability to play online and later on mobile, these companies are increasingly certain of the potential of virtual reality gaming.

Having already been a pioneer in mobile and live online gambling experiences, NetEnt is one such company. It is taking the driver’s seat in the industry-wide pivot towards virtual reality and it’s a very exciting time for all involved. Though it currently doesn’t have any live virtual reality products, at least one is in the pipeline and many more are expected to be announced really soon. After all, the future is here and everyone should be jumping on-board.

NetEnt And WebVR

NetEnt is a developer that is well known as an innovator in the industry. One of the first to create HD games and fully mobile supported content, they draw inspiration from throughout media and tech, from films and music to video games to ensure their products always have a scalpel-sharp edge against competitors. It came as no surprise, then, that in February of 2017 the company announced it was developing its first fully functional WebVR casino slot game.

Gambling somewhat on the assumption that WebVR technology would be mature enough by the end of 2017 or early part of 2018 in order to support basic virtual reality casino games, NetEnt set itself the task of transforming one of its most loved games into a VR blockbuster. Wanting to control all variables, NetEnt chose to use one of its earliest and most popular titles – Gonzo’s Quest – for this experiment, having proved at least the basic appeal of the game is there and is not going away anytime soon.

As far as reports suggest from those who trialled an offline demo of the game, the slot seems to function much like the original. Of course, it provides a far more immersive setting and, of course, virtual reality controls. It’s yet to be seen what, if any, alterations NetEnt plans to make to the WebVR version of the slot, but many players who have already invested in domestic VR systems, as well as industry commentators like allnetentcasinos.com, are chomping at the bit with anticipation to try the game.

When NetEnt launches the game – which it plans to make available on its current multi-platform roster and distribute through its proprietary NetEnt Casino Module – it will become the most widely available WebVR casino game. We anticipate that it will become the gateway for many players in to virtual reality gambling.

There’s no telling yet how popular the game itself will prove, but it’ll no doubt be an interesting testing ground for the appetite among existing gamblers for virtual reality games and the technology’s potential for creating new players. Within the industry, NetEnt has always had an outsized role in testing and toying with new technologies, so it comes as absolutely no surprise that they’re leading the way here with VR too.

Extant Virtual Reality In Gambling

Though certainly one of the companies pouring the most resources into exploring the potential in virtual reality for their gaming products, NetEnt is not the only (and certainly not the first) developer to use the technology.

All the way back in 2015, one of NetEnt’s biggest rivals Microgaming unveiled its first virtual reality game demo in the form of a VR version of roulette. Though not released publically, the game was toured at various industry events and was used to show how outside the box VR developers could think, with the table floating in space and the croupier as a robot.

In terms of virtual reality gambling, which are already out there and ready for public use, the current leader of the pack is SlotsMillion Casino. It is a full casino suite, which is explorable in virtual reality. While the casino environment is VR, however, the games are not, and virtual reality players simply get on with playing regular slots and casino games as if they were in a land-based casino.

When NetEnt comes out either later this year or early next with its virtual reality version of Gonzo’s Quest, the moment will represent an inflection point in the industry’s pivot towards virtual reality. You’re not going to find a developer that is more mainstream than NetEnt. So, their crafting and releasing a fully fit-for-purpose virtual reality game sends a strong signal about an important and influential vision for the future of the industry as a whole.