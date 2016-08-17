Often, it can be increasingly difficult to effectively manage multiple tasks at once. Your employees may begin to prioritise certain jobs and completely disregard, or lose track of others. Learning the essentials of effective time management is essential for every employee, so here are 10 tips that you can teach them.

Stop m ultitasking

It isn’t just bad for business; but it’s also killing your brain according to Inc. The article notes that our brains were not built to multitask and that it can actually lower your work quality and efficiency. When we attempt to do multiple things at once, it means that we’re not putting enough time and effort into each individually. The best thing to do is analyse each task and break down how long you should spend on them separately. Then, you can complete them one after the other.

Delegate employees

It can be hard to relinquish control, but you need to trust your staff enough to be able to do a good job under your direction. Delegate tasks that are easily within other workers’ skillsets when you have higher level projects to work on. At the management level, there are other areas of business that your company can better benefit from in upping its bottom line. This will teach your workers that they don’t have to take on absolutely everything individually. Asking for help is a great way to effectively manage your time.

Block out distractions.

Whether it’s people talking on the phone, other employees gossiping or loud music blaring – take yourself away from it or find a way to block it all out. If somebody else is distracting you, then kindly inform them that you need to focus on your work. Alternatively, if your environment is too loud, find a different and calmer place to get your task completed in.

Save the gossiping for your break

It can be all too easy to spend a little too much time engaging in office gossip. But, re-enforce to your employees that this is what they’re breaks are for. Anything that isn’t business related, or isn’t of high importance, shouldn’t be spoken about when there’s actual work to do.

Install time management software

If you want a way to quickly and conveniently manage your employees, then installing time management software for your company could drastically help all of your employees. It can enable you to keep track of attendance by logging staff hours and allow for increased productivity and organisation.