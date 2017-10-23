Top 4 Purell products that’ll keep your workplace sanitised

If you’re a business owner, the cleanliness of your workspace is probably not something that’s high on your list of priorities.

It is, however, highly important and can even lead to better staff performance. Although it may not seem like it, having a clean workplace can actually be a major factor if you want to run a successful business. It’s important to make sure your workplace is regularly cleaned and sanitised. Not only will it make the place nicer for your employees which in turn boosts morale, but it will also make sure employees are healthy and productive.

Effective system hygiene can go a long way towards stopping the spread of germs, and will also ensure you make a good impression on potential customers and business partners. With that in mind, you’re going to want to use the best sanitisation products available.

Purell have built up a reputation as the world’s foremost hand sanitiser brand. Used throughout the NHS, Purell products have been proven to kill 99.99% of the most common germs that could potentially be harmful. To help you ensure your workplace remains sanitised at all times, as such here are the top 4 Purell products you’re going to want to use in your workplace:

Hygienic sanitising hand wipes

Hand wipes are a great way to ensure hands are sanitised without the need of alcohol hand sanitiser. Sometimes people may not notice a hand sanitiser dispenser, but thanks to the size of the hand wipes, there’s little danger of them going unnoticed. These sanitising hand wipes from Purell clean and sanitise at the same time. They’re great if you work in the foodservice industry, but are equally suited to hospitality and healthcare amongst others. Made using the same active ingredient as Purell hygienic hand rub, users of the wipes will get a viable alternative to the hand rub without making any compromises when it comes to sanitisation.

GOJO dispensers

Having the right dispenser is crucial to ensuring Purell hand rub is properly administered. The Purell Gojo dispensers are a great way to ensure that happens. Not only are they easy to maintain, but they also come with a larger site window than other dispensers. That means it’s always easy to see when the dispenser needs a refill. Available in both manual and touch free options, there is also a range of designs to choose from, meaning you’re able to find the one that best matches or stands out from your workplace. All of the dispensers can be easily converted to a locked dispenser, and come with a lifetime performance guarantee.

Hand & surface sanitising wipes

Purell also make high-quality, reliable disinfecting wipes for use of hands, surfaces and Class I medical devices. With wipes dispensed easily from a canister, they are perfect for any busy workplace. They’re also highly useful if your workplace has a number of communal areas where food is consumed. With every canister housing 200 wipes, if you need to make sure your workplace is hygienic on the go, then the hand and surface sanitising wipes are an effective and economical solution. All the wipes have been designed with skin contact in mind, meaning the formulation is skin-friendly, and like every Purell product, they kill 99.99% of harmful germs.

Hygienic hand rub pump

Finally there’s the hygienic hand rub itself. Great for a wide range of environments, the hand rub pump is both easy to use and can be placed on desktops to ensure everyone’s workspace remains sanitised. Perfectly portable, it fits easily into handbags as well as backpacks and is proven to kill harmful germs quickly. If the transfer of germs by hand is a concern in your workplace, then the hygienic hand rub is an absolute must, and thanks to the fact it contains moisturisers and vitamin E, it won’t leave anyone’s hands feeling dry.