Where certain types of gambling were only permitted in the backstreets, hosted in dark, dingy rooms before the change, casinos (both online and offline) can offer more open approaches.

Now, thanks to the marketing of online gambling, the numbers have risen, and this has naturally seen an influx in revenue with figures rising from £4.9 billion to £7.3 billion by the end of 2015. The trend of online gambling is far from diminishing and only set to rise even further.

One of the biggest reasons behind the increases in profit and activity stems from the casinos being able to advertise and market their company more easily, through TV adverts and online ads. Although the BBC does not allow any adverts except for their own shows, you are most likely to encounter casino adverts during a mid-programme break on every other channel. Between 2005 and 2012 the number of adverts relating to gambling rose from 0.5% to 4.1%, which will continue to rise due to social media marketing and shareable content that is widely and easily accessible to a large audience.

Gambling is on the rise in the UK; Slots are becoming one of the most popular sectors of the gambling industry with a growth of 87%. Slots accounted for £11.4 million of the £19 million casinos brought in for their yearly revenue. This is due to growing accessibility as the online and offline casinos have encouraged growth in each other.

The EU gambling market is estimated to grow at a yearly rate of around 3%, suggesting the UK is not alone in this development. Casinos are now managing to “double up” their functionality by offering dining and drinking opportunities. This allows non-gambling patrons to utilise Casinos and bring in revenue through another means, such as room hire and functions.

People speculate that with the rise of smartphones and tablets, online gambling will also continue to increase before stabilising as the growth in the technology industry begins to slow down and plateau. However, this is yet to come to fruition as the surge in new technology is showing no signs of slowing down, especially with new developments in virtual reality which allow more opportunities for innovation and a fresh and exciting approach to the gambling experience.

With little to no signs of online gambling platforms diminishing in popularity, the public’s appetite continues to rise. This is confirmed in last executive reports of MrSmithCasino, which was the first online casino with a co.uk domain, that Casinos see considerate rises in their mobile activity. Betsson Group reported an increase of 46% in mobile revenue at the beginning of the last quarter of 2016, and there is no reason why the industry won’t continue to expand.

For as long as this is the case, the number of sites and opportunities will continue to grow as we can enjoy our casino games in the comfort of our own homes. You can bet on it!