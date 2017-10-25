How your company can prepare for your next exhibition

In today’s digital world, traditional selling methods are often falling by the wayside and being hugely underutilised by many businesses.

Smart entrepreneurs understand that these forms of marketing are still of considerable value when used properly.

Exhibitions are an excellent way to launch a new product or marketing campaign, they can be simultaneously business and social events and the more of a party atmosphere you can create, the more likely attendees are to go away remembering everything that you told them.

Exhibitions are often seen as quite a big investment by the company and consequently, you will want to do all you can to ensure that it is worth their time and money. To justify the expenses and resources required to stage an effective exhibition, you will want to do as much planning beforehand as is humanly possible. Identify your goals so you can focus on achieving what you set out to.

Below are some words of advice from top business marketing experts on what you can do to make your next exhibition one to remember.

Identify Your Goals

This might sound basic but it is a step that is regularly overlooked: setting out your objectives is essential as a means of giving yourself a way to measure your success or failure. What is it that you are having the exhibition for? What do you want the people you invite to leave the exhibition thinking?

Everything that you say and display as part of your exhibition should be there with the goal of furthering your marketing message, no matter what it might be. It is important that you keep this message consistent and that you effectively communicate to attendees exactly what it means.

Plan Your Space

Scout out the exhibition venue beforehand and try to establish exactly what kind of space you will have to work with and what the precise setup will be on the night. The earlier you can do this, the earlier you can start making detailed preparations.

Without knowledge of how the exhibition area will look and feel it is hard to formulate more detailed plans. Instead, you will have to rely on general ideas. When it comes to putting your exhibition together, the more focused you are and the more detailed your plans, the easier the whole process will be.

You will want to make your exhibition easy to navigate and as prominent as possible. To this end, you should consider the variety of options available to you when it comes to choosing how to display your marketing materials. For an effective way to display prominent information, try roller banner stands at your next exhibit.

Plan Follow Ups

After attendees have taken in your exhibition and you have answered any questions they might still have, you need to come up with an effective follow-up procedure. All your hard work will be for nothing if your exhibition is forgotten the moment your attendees leave. Putting on an eye-catching and attractive display will, of course, help to cement your exhibition in their minds, but you also need to make sure that anyone who attends and likes your ideas knows how they can contact you for follow up talks. Make sure that you have a coherent plan as to who attendees can contact and how if they are sold on the exhibition.

Putting on an exhibition involves taking on a lot of responsibility and for those taking the challenge on for the first time, it can be hard to know where to begin. Fortunately, there is now a range of guides that can advise you on the specifics of designing an effective exhibition.