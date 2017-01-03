You may want to optimize your website for search engines. If you are already doing SEO marketing, it means your strategies are not effective enough. Your SEO marketing strategy needs to make your website visible to your target market. Hence, here are some interesting things you should know about SEO marketing strategies;

Be committed to the process

Search engine algorithms change always, so the tactics that worked last year may not work this year. SEO requires a lot of time and commitment. It isn’t a one-time event.

You have to exercise patience

SEO isn’t about quick satisfaction. Results often take time before they are seen, especially when you are a newbie to the online business.

Ask lot of questions when hiring an SEO company

It’s your job to know what kind of strategy the company uses, ask for specifics, confirm if there are any risks involved. Also, go online and make your own research about the company, about the strategies they are into.

Web analytics and reporting

Your goal should be clearly defined for your SEO company, you’ll also need web analytics and reporting software in place so you can track what is going on fine and that which is faulty.

Build an attractive website

It’s likely that you would love to show up on the first page of results. Ask yourself if your site is really the best or among the best, be honest. If it doesn’t then make it a better site.

Include a site map

A site map will help to find all the important pages on your site, and help spiders understand your site’s ranking. This is especially helpful if your site has a hard to access navigation menu. If your site is big, make several site map pages.

Create SEO-friendly URLs

Use keywords in your URLs and file names. You shouldn’t overdo it or under do it. Use hyphens in URLs and file names, not underscores. Hyphens are treated as space, while underscores are not treated such way.

Keyword research

If your budget is tight, use the free versions of WordTracker, which also has more powerful paid versions, what’s important is the relative volume of one keyword to another. Another good free tool is Google’s AdWords Keyword Tool, though this doesn’t show precise numbers.

Create relevant content

This is vital for everyone, but it’s a challenge for online retailers. If you’re selling the same product that other retailers are selling, and everyone is using the descriptions from the manufacturer, this is a great privilege for you to write your own product descriptions, using the keyword research to target actual words searchers use and make product pages that blow the competition away. Make your content special. Always write your page copy with humans in mind. Yes, you need keywords in the text, but don’t stuff each page up, keep it readable.

Make use of the social media marketing wisely

Any business should also try to make use of Twitter and Facebook as social information and signals from these are being used as part of search engine rankings for Google and Bing. Ensure you are active on any social media platform you are using. The idea is to interact with potential customers, not to keep them off.

