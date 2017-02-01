Here are some important tools you can use to take your marketing to the next level:

Cyfe

This is a social media dashboard that enables marketers to monitor their accounts in the simplest way. Cyfe is a cross-channel tracker that incorporates performance as its main feature in place of scheduled posts. The app is free, so you only need to take a few minutes to sign up and customize your dashboard.

Mondovo- Competitor Analyzer

Every marketer must keep track of what other competitors are doing to attract a bigger audience. The Mondova account helps you compile data about other competitors’ performance on Facebook and Twitter. It analyzes your competitors, and shows you the number of times they are posting on social sites, and the number of fans they have. The service requires you to pay a few cents per each feature.

Cinamatic

Cinamatic is a video creation app that enables users to create short films that they can share to their audience on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The best thing about this app is that it enables you to create short video clips and add filters to enhance professionalism and attractiveness. The app costs $2.99 and can be downloaded from the App Store.

PhotoVideoCollege

This app is useful for business owners who normally host live events and would like to showcase their products in use. With this app, you are able to combine pictures with music to come up with a good slide of creative gallery. The app enables you to create attractive backgrounds for your photos for better advertising.

Hyperlapse

Hyperlapse enables you to create some fun moment videos that are short and to the point. The software has strong capabilities because it was developed by Instagram. With this software, you are able to create better quality videos using your phone camera. More people will be interested in such videos because they are less time consuming.

Mulpix

Mulpix is an important tool that makes keyword search easier on Instagram marketing. This search engine filters information according to the requirements you have indicated. It helps search through different hashtags that are related to what you have typed in. Mulpix is most effective when considering geographical guides.

Rafflecopter

One of the most effective social media marketing strategies is engaging your audience in a contest. Rafflecopter helps you create giveaways in the easiest way. Once you’re logged in, the app directs you to choose a price you intend to offer, the people who can enter the contest, and your time parameters. This is a simple process to quickly create a contest.