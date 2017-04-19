Eighty high-growth potential projects have been successful in being awarded funding – these include:

Holosphere Ltd will work with Jaguar Land Rover to create an augmented reality car configurator for use in its network of showrooms.

Archangel Aerospace will develop an ultra-lightweight laser receiver terminal to bring vast amounts of data from satellites in a low orbit down to earth quickly and reliably. This will vastly improve the scope and quality of services provided by earth observation and scientific satellites.

“PlasticARMPit” involving ARM, Pragmatic Printing, Unilever and the University of Manchester. This project will develop a high-performance energy-efficient processing engine to deliver future flexible electronic devices.

Croda Project – the aim of this project is to develop advanced antimicrobial coatings to control and prevent biofilm formation, which costs the UK economy tens of billion pounds per annum in damage. The project is led by the global market leader in speciality chemicals, Croda, in collaboration with SME, Scanwel, and the University of Liverpool who provide advanced characterisation tools to help optimise the technology and enable its translation to a number of market sectors.