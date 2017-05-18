This find is despite the key role that good recruitment has to the success of a business.

Only 8 per cent of employers will take a month or longer to make the decision with 6 per cent describing it as a constant consideration. 27 per cent said they didn’t use recruiters.

Simon Conington, Founder and MD of BPS World “I was very surprised at how little time many businesses give to choosing a recruitment partner. It highlights how, as an industry, we need to do more to differentiate ourselves.”

The survey set out to find out whether our behaviour as consumers was feeding into our professional lives. On this it found that 80 per cent of people now use online reviews to make personal purchasing decisions with, slightly less, 71 per cent of senior decision makers, saying they check online reviews before deciding on a supplier.

Furthermore, 60 per cent of decision makers said that they’d be prepared to pay 10 per cent more for a supplier if they had good reviews.

Conington believes that recruiters should use this increasing reliance on reviews to achieve the differentiation needed by becoming transparent on the reviews they’ve received from clients; a policy BPS World have just introduced themselves.

Conington concluded; “In the past it was difficult to find out much about a supplier unless you knew someone who had personal experience of them. In day to day life, people can now easily find what they need to make informed purchasing decisions, for example by checking out a travel company’s reputation online before they book a holiday. We want our clients to have access to that level of information by publishing all our reviews to help them make what we know is a business-critical decision.”