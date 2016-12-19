This generation seems confident in the digital skills they need to set up their ventures. However, 35 per cent of 25-34 year olds revealed that what worried them the most is not knowing where to start, while over 39 per cent were mostly concerned about the costs of starting an online business.

David Schwartz, VP of e-commerce at Wix.com said, “This data is in-line with what we observe on our platform. Quite often users come to us without knowing where to start, but they quickly realise how easy and affordable it is to create, manage and grow their business online. The UK e-commerce market is the strongest in Europe and the second largest in the world, and our most popular vertical, which clearly reveals the British entrepreneurial spirit.”

When questioned about the skills they considered essential to start a business, 70 per cent of Brits pointed out finance, 57 per cent marketing and 49 per cent digital skills such as building a website, social media or SEO, with only 21.1 per cent mentioning HR and recruitment skills, which curiously are often mentioned by entrepreneurs as one of their biggest hurdles.

“What stands out from this data is the lack of confidence most British people have on the digital skills needed to set up an online business (20%). We are confident we can be part of the solution by offering everyone a set of tools that enable them to easily create a professional online presence”, added David Schwartz.

The survey also looked at how Brits would go about raising funds for their businesses, and staggering 69.5 per cent said they would use their own money rather than relying on bank loans. Raising funds through family and friends also made up a large proportion, with 20 per cent of respondents saying they would ask friends and family. Surprisingly, only a small percentage, considering approaching angels or VCs to raise funds.