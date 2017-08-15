Are young professionals being excluded from flexible working?

8 in 10 millennials feel unable to work from home, fearing criticism from their bosses.

Following recent reports which show the UK falling behind in the global drive for flexible working, new research from has revealed that more than 8 in 10 office based millennial employees do not work from home in an average working week – with 82 per cent of those saying they are not able or allowed to.

The findings come despite three quarters of UK office workers confirming that their employer does offer flexible working options

The research – conducted among over 1,000 UK adult office workers – questioned the reality of flexible working across the UK today, especially for young professionals or ‘millennial’ workers, aged 18-27.

The results suggest that for this group of employees, flexible working remains largely out of reach, finding that 6 in 10 millennials who have worked (or have asked to work) flexibly have felt judged or penalised for doing so and of those, just under half have felt judged by company management or senior leadership. The research also discovered that 2 in 10 millennial respondents have been actively refused flexible working options by an employer, despite asking.

Such instances are adding to growing sentiment among younger workers that flexible working is less a right – as outlined by the Government in 2014 – and more a ‘selective benefit’ for a choice group of employees. Two thirds of millennials believe employees with families are more encouraged to work flexibly than their single colleagues, and 6 in 10 say the same applies to senior co-workers, suggesting that junior team members more often discouraged from flexible working initiatives. Nearly half say it is a benefit reserved for management and senior leadership only.

Oliver Watson, Executive Board Director for UK and North America at PageGroup, commented: “There is a clear and increasing demand for flexible working options among UK employees, especially from the newest generation of workers. As this ‘Generation FL-X’ continues to enter the workplace, businesses must prioritise accommodating the expectations of all employees, and challenge the old school stigma that still appears to prevail.

“Placing restrictions on flexible working – encouraging or excluding certain employees – is counter-intuitive. Truly flexible working should be open to all, indiscriminate of age, gender, seniority or role.”

The findings also revealed that the reality of flexible working for young professionals is at odds with their expectations with more than half of 18-27 year olds believing that flexible working should come as standard. Yet, 3 in 5 point out that their ability to work flexibly hasn’t improved – or has worsened – in the last 12 months and 45 per cent acknowledge there is a disconnect between what flexible benefits their business currently offer and what they actually want, need and expect.

Watson continued: “For flexible working to really move forward in the UK, employers must shift their thinking from presenteeism to productivity. By empowering employees to take charge of their productivity – something 46% of respondents called out as a benefit of flexible working – businesses will not only be rewarded with increased employee loyalty, but a much more efficient workforce and a high trust, high performance culture.”