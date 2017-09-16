Adaptability is the key to landing your dream job

New research reveals that nearly three quarters cite adaptability as among the top three most sought-after qualities among employers.

The research found that management skills ranked as the second most desirable quality with 57 per cent, followed by pro-activeness with 45 per cent and organisational skills with 43 per cent.

Surprisingly, traditional traits like loyalty, creativity and attention to detail were nowhere to be seen – with all receiving just 10 per cent of votes or less. Similarly, good old-fashioned hard work also lagged well behind, with only 23 per cent citing it as a key factor – marginally ahead of confidence and analytical skills.

It’s probably not the best idea to put photographs on a CV – with nearly all respondents dismissing them as a complete no-no. Some claimed a no-photograph policy would prevent employers from discriminating – for example on the basis of ethnicity, gender or even looks.

Others noted that lying is second nature to some on CVs with a fifth exaggerating skills or capabilities. A similar number embellished their qualifications.

If you are hoping to bond with your potential employer by lifting the lid on your favourite hobbies and interests, you might want to think again. Seven out of ten writers think hobbies and interests should either be left out – or only included on a CV if they are either directly relevant to the application or highlight exceptional achievements. They cited travel, sport, keeping fit and socialising as the most clichéd interests and urged candidates to avoid these like the plague unless they had a very good reason otherwise.

Andrew Arkley, director of Purple CV, comments: “It’s amazing how common it is to see the same mistakes repeated again and again on CVs. Some are easier to avoid than others and the research has shown that it might be better to avoid CV ‘fads’ such as adding a photograph to your application. The logic seems to be that recruiters can put a face to a CV but an overwhelming 90 per cent of our experts said it was a tactic to avoid using.

“On the positive side, our research also uncovered what attributes are most likely to be viewed favourably by recruiters and adaptability featured much more highly than hard work or loyalty – something to note next time you’re applying for a job!”