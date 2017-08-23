In the age of remote working, over a third of UK businesses still communicate using posters

Despite 70 per cent of UK businesses set to adopt flexible working by 2020, over a third of UK employers are still using office posters to make important company announcements, according to a new report.

The study, carried out with more than 2,000 UK and US office workers, highlights that UK employees feel drastically out of the loop when it comes to office communication.

Nearly half of UK employees say that they are not satisfied with the communication from their senior management team, and 62 per cent say they would rather receive updates from their CEO face-to-face.

Today’s workers are faced with an average of 121 emails a day and hundreds of instant messages, meaning they spend roughly a third of their time sorting through irrelevant information. Even though workers are suffering from information overload, 73 per cent of UK businesses still communicate through mass emails, while 33 per cent still use printed memos distributed across the office.

Commenting on the findings: Dan Vetras, CEO of Kollective, said: “More often than not, the lack of communication facing today’s businesses is not due to poor management, but rather poor infrastructure and an over-reliance on processes that don’t match the needs of modern workers. Today’s workforce is increasingly global, flexible and remote, as such traditional communications channels such as office posters and written memos simply aren’t appropriate.

“Instead, today’s employees are accustomed to using the latest communication technologies, expecting real-time updates, face-to-face interaction and video communication wherever they are in the world.”