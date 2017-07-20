Almost 90% of UK consumers more likely to trust a company whose services they enjoy

Almost nine in ten consumers have admitted they are more likely to trust a company whose services they enjoy, new research has found.

However, when UK adults were asked about the businesses they use, just 16 per cent said they would trust companies more in the future as they adopt new technologies. The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, was carried out to help companies understand the relationship between new technologies and trust.

Trust is low when it comes to personal data

Respondents were also asked to state which industries they currently trust with their personal data. While financial services came out top with 47 per cent, just 14 per cent stated a trust in airlines and 11 per cent in hotels.

“We’ve seen from this month’s UK election campaigns just how significant a role trust can play in the outcome,” said Eric Hallerberg, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Sabre.

“Without trust, it is difficult for politicians to convince people of the value of policies – and it’s the same for businesses introducing new technologies to their consumers. To gain people’s trust, companies need to focus on creating enjoyable and memorable experiences that people really value. In travel, that may mean convenience and a more seamless, contextual and personalised service from the moment the customer books a trip until after they return home.”

Regional differences

Trust in emerging tech was highest in London, with 28 per cent stating they would trust companies more in the future as they introduce new technologies. The least trusting region was Wales, with just 10 per cent.

Trust in the airline industry was highest in Northern Ireland, with 18 per cent trusting airlines with their personal data, compared with just 11 per cent of those in the East of England. London demonstrated the most trust in the hotel industry, with 15 per cent of residents saying they trusted hotels with their personal data; compared with Yorkshire at just 6 per cent.

Age differences

The ‘Millennial’ generation (age 25-34) was the most trusting of emerging tech; 31 per cent said they would trust companies more in the future as they adopt new technologies – almost three times the number of over 35s.

Under 35s were also significantly more trusting of the travel industry, with 21 per cent trusting airlines and 19 per cent trusting hotels with their personal data. This was compared with those over 35, who answered just 11 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.