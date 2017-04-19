While the number of finance enquiries in the month to 8 April stayed broadly the same as the preceding month, the average value of enquiries leapt to £85,755, an increase of 7 per cent on the month preceding the Budget — a sign that some of the Chancellor’s less popular announcements and ongoing Brexit uncertainty haven’t dented SME appetite for growth.

This year’s Spring Budget, which among other things saw the Chancellor increase business rates and decrease tax incentives for employers taking dividends, was widely condemned as a raid on smaller UK businesses.

Despite this, several regions of the UK saw the total value of applications for finance increase significantly. The total value of enquiries in East Anglia shot up by 114 per cent, while enquiries in the North West saw an overall increase in value of 102 per cent. Even the capital, which is facing a significant increase to business rates, saw the value of total finance enquiries grow by a third.

The following table shows the five regions that saw the total value of funding enquiries increase in the month after the Budget.

Pre-Budget Post-Budget % value change East Anglia £1,488,000 £3,190,519 +114% Scotland £1,221,395 £2,487,148 +104% North-West £1,315,000 £2,656,976 +102% South-West £619,500 £941,659 +52% London £8,286,500 £10,879,414 +31%

The following table shows the four regions that saw the total value of funding enquiries decrease in the month after the Budget.

Pre-Budget Post-Budget % value change Midlands £4,760,500 £2,333,451 -51% North-East £6,403,700 £2,501,757 -61% South-East £4,643,000 £2,560,801 -45% Wales £1,231,500 £220,958 -82%

Paul Goodman, chairman of the NACFB, comments: “The bundle of measures introduced by Mr Hammond in this year’s Spring Budget were widely hailed as bad news for the UK’s smaller firms. Despite the Chancellor rowing back on the short-sighted plan to increase national insurance contributions for the self-employed, the sharp rise in business rates for many high-street shops has delivered a hammer blow to businesses around the country.

“Nevertheless, despite this gloomy outlook, the UK’s smaller businesses have proved to be remarkably resilient to some of the Budget’s more punitive measures and Article 50 uncertainty generally. In such a climate, it’s encouraging to see overall finance enquiries holding firm and UK SMEs still turning to experienced brokers for assistance.